5 Best opening day Premier League matches

Aryaman Sood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 694 // 11 Aug 2018, 02:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Champions Manchester City kick their title defense off at the Emirates

From Brian Deane scoring the first ever goal in the Premier League, we have truly come a long way and over the years, we have been treated to some spectacular matches by the self-anointed " Best League In the World".

As the new Premier League season kicks off with Leicester taking on Manchester United at Old Trafford, excitement for things to come is at an all-time high. This year, we have an exceptional opening set of fixtures as champions Manchester City travel to the Emirates for a cracking game.

In this list, we will rank the top five opening day Premier League Matches:

#5 Everton 1-6 Arsenal (2009-10)

Under David Moyes, Everton were a solid, unexciting team that didn't let in very many. They had a strong back four and Goodison Park was considered to be one of the toughest places to go. When the fixture list was drawn for the 2009-10 season, the Everton-Arsenal game was highlighted as the one that would be the tightest.

That wasn't the case. Everton fielded Joleon Lescott, who was trying to engineer a move to Manchester City and looked like relegation fodder as they were ripped apart by a rampant Arsenal side.

Cesc Fabregas played the role of chief tormentor. He scored two, teed up Denilson for an absolute screamer and there was a rebound scored by Eduardo.

The other two goals were headed in by the imperious Thomas Vermaelen and William Gallas, who were as good going forward as they were at the back. Everton's goal was the very definition of a consolation, as they netted in stoppage time through Louis Saha to reduce the deficit from six goals to five.

#4 Coventry City 3-2 Chelsea (1997-98)

It must be acknowledged that while Chelsea wasn't yet near the standard that they are today, but they still had a very talented team. The likes of Italians Gianfranco Zola and Roberto Di Matteo and the Uruguayan Gus Poyet were already established at Stamford Bridge.

On the day, they came up against a Coventry side that not many fancied, despite the presence of former Manchester United striker, Dion Dublin.

Things were going according to the script when Chelsea took the lead, a goal from Frank Sinclair, five minutes before half-time. However, the talismanic Dublin immediately equalised with a header from a long throw.

The next goal-related action came in the 70th minute as Tore Andre Flo, one of Chelsea's great bargain signings, restored their lead.

But, the night wasn't over. An inspired Dion Dublin scored twice more to complete a gritty hattrick and an unexpected turnaround. Chelsea was shellshocked, and on the Coventry had their day in the sun.

1 / 4 NEXT