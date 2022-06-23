5 best paid strikers in the Premier League right now

The Premier League recently saw Liverpool sign a young and dynamic striker in Darwin Nunez for a club-record fee of £85 million (Source: Sky Sports). The Uruguayan was spectacular with Benfica last season, having scored 34 goals across all competitions.

This will certainly strengthen the Reds in their bid to win the league title in the 2022-23 campaign. Nunez's addition only adds more quality to the list of fine strikers already present in England's top-tier football.

English clubs are known to be commercially strong and hence can provide handsome wages to their players. In fact, it is one of the most tempting reasons for any player to join the Premier League.

A good number of strikers in the league right now are earning eye-catching wages because of their amazing goal-scoring abilities. On that note, let's take a look at some of the most well-paid strikers in the Premier League this season.

#5 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Norwich City - Premier League

Much was expected when Anthony Martial signed for Manchester United in the 2015-16 season from AS Monaco. His impressive form at Monaco even prompted United to add a Ballon d'Or clause to his contract.

Martial had a decent run initially but struggled with his consistency over time. His best spell came under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's management in the 2019-20 season, when he scored 17 goals. It has only gotten worse for the Frenchman since the Norwegian manager got the boot.

OptaJose @OptaJose has been directly involved in 82 goals in 175 Premier League appearances (56 goals and 26 assists), surpassed only by Marcus Rashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 among Manchester United players in the competition since 2015/16 (90 in 192 apps - 59 goals and 31 assists). Dream. 82 - Anthony Martialhas been directly involved in 82 goals in 175 Premier League appearances (56 goals and 26 assists), surpassed only by Marcus Rashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 among Manchester United players in the competition since 2015/16 (90 in 192 apps - 59 goals and 31 assists). Dream. 82 - Anthony Martial 🇫🇷 has been directly involved in 82 goals in 175 Premier League appearances (56 goals and 26 assists), surpassed only by Marcus Rashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 among Manchester United players in the competition since 2015/16 (90 in 192 apps - 59 goals and 31 assists). Dream. https://t.co/RQTWxKVYY4

The 26-year-old forward has run out of favor at Manchester United due to his poor form, especially after his earning £250,000 per week. Martial currently earns more than Harry Kane (£200,000 per week).

#4 Timo Werner (Chelsea)

Chelsea v West Ham United - Premier League

Another forward who seems to have struggled in the Premier League is Chelsea's Timo Werner. The German striker was signed by the Blues in the 2020-21 season from RB Leipzig.

Werner had a terrific record in the Bundesliga, having scored 78 goals in 127 league appearances for Leipzig. He was expected to use his amazing goal-scoring abilities to his best at Chelsea but somehow it hasn't worked out well for him so far.

The 26-year-old has been guilty of missing some comparatively easy chances and has struggled with his confidence in front of goal. Werner has so far scored 10 goals in 44 starts for Chelsea, and is currently earning £272,000 per week.

#3 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League

Having played for multiple Premier League clubs in his career, Romelu Lukaku has a good amount of experience under his belt. The Belgian striker returned for a second spell with Chelsea last summer after winning the Scudetto with Inter Milan.

It hasn't all gone well for Lukaku since then as he has struggled with consistency and poor form. In 26 league appearances last season, he has managed to score just eight times.

Squawka @Squawka Romelu Lukaku has now scored as many Premier League goals as Steven Gerrard (120).



He has as many PL titles too. 🙃 Romelu Lukaku has now scored as many Premier League goals as Steven Gerrard (120).He has as many PL titles too. 🙃

The 29-year-old has been guilty of not taking his chances, which even saw him not start regularly under Thomas Tuchel's management. Lukaku currently earns £325,000 per week and is likely to be loaned out to Inter Milan for the upcoming season (Source: Sky Sports).

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

TSG Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Manchester City have signed a number of players in the last decade but very few have been as efficient as Erling Haaland has been in front of goal. The Norwegian striker joined City this summer after the club reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for a fee around £51 million (Source: Sky Sports).

Haaland is arguably one of the hottest prospects in the football world right now. Using his tall and strong physique and clinical finishing, the Norwegian is a deadly force in attack.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Erling Haaland: "I've been to many #ManCity games and I know how it is and I'm looking forward to it, to get to know them [the fans], to celebrate with them, in front of them. I'm looking forward to it!" [via @ManCity Erling Haaland: "I've been to many #ManCity games and I know how it is and I'm looking forward to it, to get to know them [the fans], to celebrate with them, in front of them. I'm looking forward to it!" [via @ManCity]

The 21-year-old scored 22 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund despite starting just 21 games. It comes as no surprise to see Haaland earning £375,000 per week, given his goal-scoring abilities and demand.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

After a stellar first spell with Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson's management, plenty of fans craved the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford. Their wish did come true last season when the Portuguese joined the club from Juventus.

Despite United not having a great 2021-22 campaign, Ronaldo was one of the few positives last season. The Portuguese forward went on to score 18 goals in the league, the third-most in the Premier League.

Utd District @UtdDistrict



Another individual award in the bag this year for Official: Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the 2021/22 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.Another individual award in the bag this year for @Cristiano Official: Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the 2021/22 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.Another individual award in the bag this year for @Cristiano 🏆 https://t.co/eS40H5G8Fk

It is commendable how Ronaldo keeps being so fit and consistent even at the age of 37. Given his accolades and reputation for being one of the world's best players, the Portuguese captain rightfully earns £510,000 per week.

