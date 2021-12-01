5 best passers at Barcelona right now

For FC Barcelona, the idea of playing quick, line-breaking passes and getting behind the opposition defense is absolutely crucial. The club always tries to adhere to Johan Cruyff’s foundational principles of playing an aesthetic brand of football.

The club has gone through an identity crisis over the last half a decade. However, the return of former President Joan Laporta and club legend Xavi as head coach is a promising step in the right direction.

Barcelona have several promising stars in their ranks

The Barcelona midfield boasts spectacular young talents in Frenkie de Jong, Nico Gonzalez, Pedri and Gavi. They all seem extremely comfortable with the ball at their feet and can break opposition lines for fun.

Here we’ll be talking about the best passers at Barcelona as of this moment.

2021 Golden Boy winner Pedri is one of the most ingenious passers at Barcelona, but he has hardly played this season due to injury. Therefore, he is not included in the list. Only players who have played above 300 minutes of football across all competitions are being considered.

Without further ado, let’s talk about the best passers at Barcelona right now:

#5 Nico Gonzalez

Barcelona’s famed youth academy La Masia continues to churn out promising midfield talents. Along with Gavi, 19-year-old Gonzalez has been the breakthrough story of the season so far. Wearing the number 28, Gonzalez has been an absolute delight with the ball at this feet.

A special talent. ✨ Nico González has created more chances (4) than any other player in the first half of the #UCL late kick-offs this evening.A special talent. ✨ Nico González has created more chances (4) than any other player in the first half of the #UCL late kick-offs this evening.A special talent. ✨ https://t.co/GXba3R57MB

They might be slightly different players, but Gonzalez also resembles Sergio Busquets the most. He hardly ever loses the ball when pressed and also makes the correct decision almost every single time. He has a pass completion accuracy of 91.5%. He also has a high long pass completion rate of 75.8%.

One area of his game where the midfielder would like to work on is to cover more progressive distance with his passes. Although the 945 yards his 20 progressive passes have covered across competitions is no small number, the likes of Busquets, de Jong, Gavi and Coutinho rank higher in that regard.

#4 Gavi

FC Barcelona v RCD Espanyol - La Liga Santander

Gavi’s rise through the ranks has been an incredible story to follow this year. Not only has he established himself directly in the first-team despite playing very few matches for Barcelona B, Gavi has also featured heavily in Spain manager Luis Enrique’s plans.

Gavi’s ability to turn quickly, make quick dribbles, occupy vacant spaces and release final balls is uncanny for a player who is just 17-year-old. He has shown the maturity of a seasoned player in his short spell at the top of world football so far and is only likely to get even better.

Gavi has completed 88.6% of all his passes and his passes have covered a progressive distance of 1444 yards. The 17-year-old also operates closer to goal and his passes have entered the final third of the pitch 50 times across all competitions.

Only Eric Garcia, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong have better numbers but all three of them have played more minutes than Gavi.

