Ranking the 5 best passers at PSG right now (2021-22)

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are cruising towards another Ligue 1 title this season with the French giants taking a 11-point lead over second-placed OGC Nice. Significant credit for their domination this year goes to the midfielders who have stepped up their game compared to last season.

LOSC Lille won the Ligue 1 title last season with their midfielders putting on an impressive showing and PSG have learnt their lesson. Their passing has been much more progressive and tidier this time around. The French giants have also been better off this season thanks to goals from midfield.

PSG have made seamless transition from back to front with their crisp passing

Under manager Mauricio Pochettino there has been significant improvement in the performances of a few players. Most of them have at least gotten comfortable with the ball at their feet and we have witnessed intelligent distribution from PSG players.

That has benefitted the team in their intentions to launch quick counter-attacks and play well with opposition teams pressing high. On that note, here are the five best passers at PSG right now.

Note: All the stats have been taken from Fbref.

#5 Ander Herrera

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

A player loved at Manchester United, Ander Herrera has not done much wrong in his time as a PSG player. He has been used as a utility player in midfield, sometimes in a defensive role and sometimes in a more offensive role. He has comfortably carried out his instructions in either role.

The Spaniard's quick passing has helped the team transition quicker and develop counter-attacks faster. Herrera's movement without the ball has been spot-on as well, due to which he has himself scored four goals this season.

UnitedSupremo 🇸🇪🔴🔰 @UnitedSupremo



Club don't have mentality monsters anymore like this and those they do have are far too concerned about apologising on social media.



#MUFC Ander Herrera spitting on a Manchester City badge.Club don't have mentality monsters anymore like this and those they do have are far too concerned about apologising on social media. Ander Herrera spitting on a Manchester City badge.Club don't have mentality monsters anymore like this and those they do have are far too concerned about apologising on social media.#MUFC https://t.co/UjXeXAOE8k

The former Manchester United player is being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in a swap deal with Tanguy Ndombele in January. However, the Spaniard is not interested in moving to the north London club. With his current form, we doubt the French giants would want him to leave mid-season.

#4 Marco Verratti

Verratti (right) vs Galatasaray: Group A - UEFA Champions League

A name that comes as no surprise to anyone who remotely watches PSG or the Italian national team. Marco Verratti has been supremely essential in midfield for both club and country. The 29-year-old brings a great balance to the side and keeps midfield ticking at all times.

Get French Football News @GFFN

Often noticeably adverse to shooting, Marco Verratti (29) got his first ever PSG brace this weekend, here's his first Ligue 1 goal in five years Often noticeably adverse to shooting, Marco Verratti (29) got his first ever PSG brace this weekend, here's his first Ligue 1 goal in five years 👌https://t.co/hzbF6dNOPK

He often emerges as the outlet for players to pass the ball to and links up the play well, bringing other teammates into the game. Verratti's ball-carrying prowess and his ability to retain possession under pressure has been crucial for PSG for so many years.

Despite being in and out of the team due to injuries, he has delivered assuring displays on the pitch this season.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh