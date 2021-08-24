5 best passers in world football right now (2021)

Football is a team game and while individual brilliance is appreciated and recognized, it takes 11 players to make a winning side. Passing is one of the most important aspects of football as it helps sides progress on the pitch as a unit.

But simply passing the ball around to recycle and retain possession won't cut it. Teams need players who are good at progressive passing. Players who can pass the ball through the lines and take opposition players out of the game with one swift move are often the difference makers.

In order to execute such passes, a player needs to have a good amount of awareness and vision. He also needs to have the technique to pull off ambitious passes.

When we're ranking the best passers in world football, we need to take plenty of aspects into consideration. For example, the pass completion rate is only part of the equation. The higher up the pitch we move, the lesser the pass success rate will be due to obvious reasons and therefore, it can't be the only criterion.

We have to factor in range, technique and vision as well. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best passers in football right now.

#5 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Köln - Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich is one of the most versatile footballers on the planet. The German international has impeccable technique and that's exactly why he possesses such versatility. He can play at right-back and anywhere across midfield.

One of Kimmich's standout attributes is his passing. He is brilliant at conducting play from a deep-lying role in midfield for Bayern Munich. Kimmich can often be found probing in midfield, looking to pick out one of his forwards who is trying to make a run in behind the opposition defence.

Whether it be swift, well-weighted, grounded passes, accurate crosses or cross-field diagonals, Kimmich has the vision and technique to execute them. The 26-year-old is easily one of the most technically gifted footballers in the world and is also one of the best passers in the game.

In the 2020-21 season, Kimmich registered a pass completion rate of 88.3% in the Bundesliga. He scored six goals and provided 14 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions last term as well.

“LEROY! LEROY!”



That Kimmich x Sane connection 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iuGxFC5P7u — Goal (@goal) September 22, 2020

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Norwich City v Liverpool - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool aren't too reliant on their midfielders to orchestrate play. While midfielders are crucial to winning the ball back and keeping things ticking, it's the advanced full-backs who create a lot of opportunities for Klopp's men.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best attacking full-backs in the world. The youngster was a vital cog in the Liverpool side that won the Champions League and the Premier League in back-to-back seasons.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best passers in the Premier League. His pickouts from out on the right wing are incredibly accurate. The 22-year-old's early crosses are David Beckham-esque and his set-piece delivery is top-notch as well.

In 45 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool in the 2020-21 season, he scored two goals and provided nine assists from the right-back position.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith