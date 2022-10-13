5 best-performing attackers in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season so far

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 season has been interesting so far and there are only two games left for each team before the knockout stages.
However, in the opening four games of the competition, several attackers have shown credibility and mastery.
As such, this article will look at the top five attackers in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign so far. Without further ado, let's look at them.
#5 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)
The 26-year-old has been outstanding in attack and he's arguably Bayern Munich's best attacker in the competition so far.
Sane has netted four goals and has registered two assists for Bayern Munich in four appearances in the competition this season.
The former Manchester City attacker is currently Bayern Munich's top scorer in the competition.
The German winger has been directly involved in 17 goals in his last 14 appearances in this competition.
Sane's intuition in attack helped Bayern Munich in securing their spot in the knockout stages of the competition and he remains a crucial player for Julian Nagelsmann.
#4 Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli)
The 22-year-old is arguably one of the best performing youngsters in Europes’ top five leagues this season and his presence in attack has been significant for Napoli
Raspadori has netted four goals and has registered one assist in three appearances in the UEFA Champions League this season.
Raspadori became the third Italian player to score in each of his first three UEFA Champions League games.
The Italian remains a crucial player for Luciano Spalletti and it will be interesting to see if he will maintain his consistency in this competition.
#3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
Despite Liverpool's poor run of form, Salah is currently one of the joint top scorers in the competition this season.
The 30-year-old has netted five goals in four appearances in this competition this season.
Salah became the fastest player to score a hat-trick in the history of the UEFA Champions League in Liverpool's 7-1 victory over Rangers on the October 12.
The Egyptian remains a key player in attack for Jurgen Klopp in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.
#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
The 22-year-old has arguably been the best performing attacker in Europes’ top five leagues this season, and his composure in the final third of the pitch has been outstanding.
Halland has netted five goals in three appearances for Manchester City in this competition this season.
The Norwegian has so far scored 28 goals in 22 appearances in this competition and he remains a vital player for Pep Guardiola.
#1 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)
The 34-year-old is one of the best-performing attackers in the world and his composure in attack has profited Barcelona.
Lewandowski has netted five goals in four appearances in the UEFA Champions League this season.
The Polish international is the third player in the history of the UEFA Champions League to score over 90 goals.
Lewandowski’s last minute equalizer in the 3-3 draw against Inter Milan yesterday gave Barcelona a lifeline in the competition.