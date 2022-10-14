5 best-performing managers in the Premier League 2022-23 season so far

The Premier League 2022-23 season has been fascinating and intense after the first nine games of the campaign.

Arsenal are the current league leaders, recording 24 points in their opening nine games of the campaign. Leicester City presently occupies the bottom spot in the standings with four points after nine games.

Some managers have done really well to help their teams establish a decent start to the season while others have exceeded expectations.

As such, this article will look at five of the best-performing managers in the Premier League this season. Without further ado, let's look at them.

#5 Erik Ten Hag (Manchester United)

The Dutchman joined Manchester United from Ajax last summer. Ever since he took over as the club's manager, there have been significant improvements in the club's results.

Ten Hag have won five and lost three out of his opening eight games in the Premier League this season.

Most notably, Ten Hag recorded a 3-1 victory over league leaders Arsenal on September 4.

The 52-year-old's brilliant managerial skills earned him the Premier League manager of the month for September 2022.

Ten Hag is the second Manchester United manager to win this award after Sir Alex Ferguson.

#4 Graham Potter (Chelsea)

The Englishman's brilliant performance at Brighton & Hove Albion helped him secure the job as Chelsea’s first-team coach.

Potter has won his opening two Premier League matches and is yet to lose a game as Chelsea's manager across all competitions.

Another reason for his inclusion on the list is he's ability to settle in quickly as Chelsea's manager.

It will be interesting to see if he can help the club in winning trophies this season.

#3 Antonio Conte (Tottenham Hotspur)

The Italian's presence and tactical mastery is one of the reasons why Tottenham Hotspur are excelling this season.

Conte has won six, drawn two and lost one out of his opening nine games in the Premier League this season.

The 53-year-old had not lost any of his previous 53 Premier League matches in which his team were ahead at half-time.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in the title race and it will be interesting to see if Conte will be able to help the team in securing their first league trophy in this decade.

#2 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

The Spaniard has arguably been the most consistent manager in the league for several years now.

Guardiola has won seven and drawn two out of his opening nine games in the league this season and he's yet to record a defeat.

The 51-year-old is one of the managers with the most league points in the 21st century.

It will be interesting to see if Guardiola can help Manchester City in winning the league title and the UEFA Champions League title this season.

#1 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

The Spaniard is arguably the league's best-performing manager so far.

Arteta has won eight and lost one out of his opening nine Premier League games this season.

Arteta led Arsenal in winning two intense encounters against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

Arteta was voted Premier League manager of the month for August 2022 and it will be interesting to see if he can help Arsenal in winning the league title this season.

