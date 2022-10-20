The Premier League 2022-23 season has been packed with goals, saves and entertainment.
The Gunners are the current league leaders with 27 points from their opening 10 games, and they are four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.
At the bottom of the standings, Leicester City have the lowest points in the standings, recording five points from their opening 10 games in the league.
So far, several midfielders have performed excellently for their respective teams.
As such, this article will look at the five best-performing midfielders in the Premier League so far this season. Without further ado, let's take a look at them.
#5 Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)
The Brazilian has been brilliant at the heart of the midfield for Eddie Howe and his intuition has been excellent.
Bruno has netted two goals and has registered two assists in eight league appearances for Newcastle United this season.
The 24-year-old has been directly involved in four goals in his last four games for Newcastle United.
If Bruno can maintain his consistency, he stands a great chance of featuring for Brazil in the upcoming World Cup and remains a crucial player for Newcastle United.
#4 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)
The Norwegian’s creativity has been outstanding for Arsenal and he's one of the Gunners' stand-out players this season.
Ødegaard has netted three goals and has registered two assists in nine appearances in the league this season.
The 23-year-old remains a crucial player for the Gunners and his creativity is pivotal for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League title challenge.
#3 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)
The Portuguese international has been brilliant in midfield and his presence has been fruitful for Manchester City.
Silva has netted two goals and has registered four assists in 10 Premier League appearances this season.
The 28-year-old finished in the 22nd spot in the recently released Ballon d’Or ranking and he remains a key player for Pep Guardiola.
Silva is in strong contention to feature for Portugal in the forthcoming World Cup competition.
#2 James Maddison (Leicester City)
Despite Leicester City's poor run of form in the league this season, the Englishman is one of the stand-out players for Brendan Rodgers.
Maddison has netted five goals and has registered two assists in nine league appearances this season.
The 25-year-old has netted three goals from outside the penalty box and this is the highest number of goals from outside the penalty box in the Premier League this season.
Maddison remains a key player for Leicester City and presence in attack is crucial for his team.
#1 Kevin DeBruyne (Manchester City)
The Belgian international is arguably the best performing midfielder in the Premier League so far this season and his creativity has been vital for Manchester City.
DeBruyne has netted one goal and he has registered nine assists in the league this season.
The 31-year-old became the first Belgian player to finish on the men's Ballon d’Or podium and he remains a crucial player in midfield for his team.
Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here