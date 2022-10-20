The Premier League 2022-23 season has been packed with goals, saves and entertainment.

The Gunners are the current league leaders with 27 points from their opening 10 games, and they are four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

At the bottom of the standings, Leicester City have the lowest points in the standings, recording five points from their opening 10 games in the league.

So far, several midfielders have performed excellently for their respective teams.

As such, this article will look at the five best-performing midfielders in the Premier League so far this season. Without further ado, let's take a look at them.

#5 Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Everton FC - 2022-23

The Brazilian has been brilliant at the heart of the midfield for Eddie Howe and his intuition has been excellent.

Bruno has netted two goals and has registered two assists in eight league appearances for Newcastle United this season.

M 🇩🇿 @v9s18 Bruno Guimaraes The best CDM in the Premier League Bruno Guimaraes The best CDM in the Premier League https://t.co/EHrhshbJjb

The 24-year-old has been directly involved in four goals in his last four games for Newcastle United.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Bruno Guimaraes has been involved in four goals in his last four games in the Premier League for Newcastle United.



vs Everton

vs Manchester United

vs Brentford

vs Fulham



. #NUFC #NEW Bruno Guimaraes has been involved in four goals in his last four games in the Premier League for Newcastle United.vs Evertonvs Manchester Unitedvs Brentfordvs Fulham #NEW EVE 🇧🇷 Bruno Guimaraes has been involved in four goals in his last four games in the Premier League for Newcastle United. 🅰️ vs Everton⭕️ vs Manchester United ⚽️⚽️ vs Brentford 🅰️ vs Fulham 🔥. #NUFC #NEW #NEWEVE https://t.co/uxkMova8q6

If Bruno can maintain his consistency, he stands a great chance of featuring for Brazil in the upcoming World Cup and remains a crucial player for Newcastle United.

#4 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Norwegian’s creativity has been outstanding for Arsenal and he's one of the Gunners' stand-out players this season.

Ødegaard has netted three goals and has registered two assists in nine appearances in the league this season.

𝕮𝖔𝖓𝖈𝖊𝖗𝖓𝖊𝖉 𝕽𝖊𝖘𝖎𝖉𝖊𝖓𝖙 @MukfaiHEALTH

Gabriel Jesus.

Bukayo Saka.

Gabriel Martinelli.

Martin Odegaard.

Granit Xhaka.

Thomas Partey.

William Saliba.

Gabriel Magalhaes

#COYG Except for the two fullbacks, Ben White,Zinchenko & of course Ramsdale, others all scoredGabriel Jesus.Bukayo Saka.Gabriel Martinelli.Martin Odegaard.Granit Xhaka.Thomas Partey.William Saliba.Gabriel Magalhaes Except for the two fullbacks, Ben White,Zinchenko & of course Ramsdale, others all scoredGabriel Jesus.⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Bukayo Saka. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Gabriel Martinelli. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Martin Odegaard. ⚽️⚽️⚽️Granit Xhaka.⚽️⚽️Thomas Partey. ⚽️William Saliba. ⚽️⚽️Gabriel Magalhaes ⚽️ #COYG https://t.co/Zw4tRK4Mxi

The 23-year-old remains a crucial player for the Gunners and his creativity is pivotal for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League title challenge.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



91% pass accuracy

3/4 long balls completed

2/3 dribbles completed

2/3 ground duels won

2 key passes

1 assist



Control. Martin Odegaard’s first half by numbers vs. Leeds:91% pass accuracy3/4 long balls completed2/3 dribbles completed2/3 ground duels won2 key passes1 assistControl. Martin Odegaard’s first half by numbers vs. Leeds:91% pass accuracy3/4 long balls completed2/3 dribbles completed2/3 ground duels won2 key passes1 assistControl. ✨ https://t.co/oumQODnZUT

#3 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Portuguese international has been brilliant in midfield and his presence has been fruitful for Manchester City.

Silva has netted two goals and has registered four assists in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

The 28-year-old finished in the 22nd spot in the recently released Ballon d’Or ranking and he remains a key player for Pep Guardiola.

Silva is in strong contention to feature for Portugal in the forthcoming World Cup competition.

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Despite Leicester City's poor run of form in the league this season, the Englishman is one of the stand-out players for Brendan Rodgers.

Maddison has netted five goals and has registered two assists in nine league appearances this season.

Fantasy Premier League @OfficialFPL



His 25 shots, 10 shots on target and 19 key passes all place him among the top five midfielders this season



#FPL #LEICRY James Maddison (£8.3m) has three goals, an assist and 26 points in his last three outingsHis 25 shots, 10 shots on target and 19 key passes all place him among the top five midfielders this season James Maddison (£8.3m) has three goals, an assist and 26 points in his last three outings 🙌His 25 shots, 10 shots on target and 19 key passes all place him among the top five midfielders this season 🎯#FPL #LEICRY https://t.co/cNl8htE6wU

The 25-year-old has netted three goals from outside the penalty box and this is the highest number of goals from outside the penalty box in the Premier League this season.

Premier League @premierleague



#LEICRY | @Madders10 No player has scored more goals (3) or taken more shots (15) from outside the box than James Maddison in the #PL this season No player has scored more goals (3) or taken more shots (15) from outside the box than James Maddison in the #PL this season#LEICRY | @Madders10 https://t.co/DhcMOOmBP6

Maddison remains a key player for Leicester City and presence in attack is crucial for his team.

#1 Kevin DeBruyne (Manchester City)

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Belgian international is arguably the best performing midfielder in the Premier League so far this season and his creativity has been vital for Manchester City.

DeBruyne has netted one goal and he has registered nine assists in the league this season.

the.blaq.guy @blaqguy14

De Bruyne to haaland It's a city thingDe Bruyne to haaland It's a city thing 💥💯De Bruyne to haaland 🔥 https://t.co/QFEtSHrIpG

The 31-year-old became the first Belgian player to finish on the men's Ballon d’Or podium and he remains a crucial player in midfield for his team.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Kevin De Bruyne is the first Belgian player in history to finish on the podium of the men's Ballon d'Or Kevin De Bruyne is the first Belgian player in history to finish on the podium of the men's Ballon d'Or 🏆 https://t.co/VXrgZwDsTg

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes