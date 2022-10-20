Create

5 best-performing midfielders in the Premier League this season so far

By Yisaabel
Modified Oct 20, 2022 06:14 PM IST
Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

The Premier League 2022-23 season has been packed with goals, saves and entertainment.

The Gunners are the current league leaders with 27 points from their opening 10 games, and they are four points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

At the bottom of the standings, Leicester City have the lowest points in the standings, recording five points from their opening 10 games in the league.

So far, several midfielders have performed excellently for their respective teams.

As such, this article will look at the five best-performing midfielders in the Premier League so far this season. Without further ado, let's take a look at them.

#5 Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

Newcastle United v Everton FC - 2022-23
Newcastle United v Everton FC - 2022-23

The Brazilian has been brilliant at the heart of the midfield for Eddie Howe and his intuition has been excellent.

Bruno has netted two goals and has registered two assists in eight league appearances for Newcastle United this season.

Bruno Guimaraes The best CDM in the Premier League https://t.co/EHrhshbJjb

The 24-year-old has been directly involved in four goals in his last four games for Newcastle United.

🇧🇷 Bruno Guimaraes has been involved in four goals in his last four games in the Premier League for Newcastle United. 🅰️ vs Everton⭕️ vs Manchester United ⚽️⚽️ vs Brentford 🅰️ vs Fulham 🔥. #NUFC #NEW #NEWEVE https://t.co/uxkMova8q6

If Bruno can maintain his consistency, he stands a great chance of featuring for Brazil in the upcoming World Cup and remains a crucial player for Newcastle United.

#4 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The Norwegian’s creativity has been outstanding for Arsenal and he's one of the Gunners' stand-out players this season.

Ødegaard has netted three goals and has registered two assists in nine appearances in the league this season.

Except for the two fullbacks, Ben White,Zinchenko & of course Ramsdale, others all scoredGabriel Jesus.⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Bukayo Saka. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Gabriel Martinelli. ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Martin Odegaard. ⚽️⚽️⚽️Granit Xhaka.⚽️⚽️Thomas Partey. ⚽️William Saliba. ⚽️⚽️Gabriel Magalhaes ⚽️ #COYG https://t.co/Zw4tRK4Mxi

The 23-year-old remains a crucial player for the Gunners and his creativity is pivotal for Mikel Arteta in the Premier League title challenge.

Martin Odegaard’s first half by numbers vs. Leeds:91% pass accuracy3/4 long balls completed2/3 dribbles completed2/3 ground duels won2 key passes1 assistControl. ✨ https://t.co/oumQODnZUT

#3 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League
Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Portuguese international has been brilliant in midfield and his presence has been fruitful for Manchester City.

Silva has netted two goals and has registered four assists in 10 Premier League appearances this season.

Bernardo Silva showed no fear there 😅 https://t.co/BZhUBgAgWB

The 28-year-old finished in the 22nd spot in the recently released Ballon d’Or ranking and he remains a key player for Pep Guardiola.

Equally ranked at the 22nd place for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! @BernardoCSilva@ManCity#ballondor https://t.co/O4T2svXfkb

Silva is in strong contention to feature for Portugal in the forthcoming World Cup competition.

#2 James Maddison (Leicester City)

Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Leicester City v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Despite Leicester City's poor run of form in the league this season, the Englishman is one of the stand-out players for Brendan Rodgers.

Maddison has netted five goals and has registered two assists in nine league appearances this season.

James Maddison (£8.3m) has three goals, an assist and 26 points in his last three outings 🙌His 25 shots, 10 shots on target and 19 key passes all place him among the top five midfielders this season 🎯#FPL #LEICRY https://t.co/cNl8htE6wU

The 25-year-old has netted three goals from outside the penalty box and this is the highest number of goals from outside the penalty box in the Premier League this season.

No player has scored more goals (3) or taken more shots (15) from outside the box than James Maddison in the #PL this season#LEICRY | @Madders10 https://t.co/DhcMOOmBP6

Maddison remains a key player for Leicester City and presence in attack is crucial for his team.

#1 Kevin DeBruyne (Manchester City)

Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League
Sevilla FC v Manchester City: Group G - UEFA Champions League

The Belgian international is arguably the best performing midfielder in the Premier League so far this season and his creativity has been vital for Manchester City.

DeBruyne has netted one goal and he has registered nine assists in the league this season.

It's a city thing 💥💯De Bruyne to haaland 🔥 https://t.co/QFEtSHrIpG

The 31-year-old became the first Belgian player to finish on the men's Ballon d’Or podium and he remains a crucial player in midfield for his team.

Kevin De Bruyne is the first Belgian player in history to finish on the podium of the men's Ballon d'Or 🏆 https://t.co/VXrgZwDsTg

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Quick Links

Edited by Diptanil Roy
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...