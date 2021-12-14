5 best performing teams in Europe in the last 10 games

We are in the final two weeks of 2021 and all the major European leagues are slowly starting to take shape. Potential winners and title challengers have emerged, promising nail-biting races right to the finish.

Every team worth their salt is determined to end the year on a high, but only a chosen few have been successful. Today, we will take a look at five European teams who have beaten the odds, performing consistently over the last 10 games.

Here are the five best-performing teams in Europe right now:

Special note: This list does not take domestic cup competitions into account. Only the domestic league and Champions League results are considered.

#5 Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Ending Juventus’ Serie A dominance, Inter Milan bagged the Italian top-flight title last season. This term, too, they have been exceptional in the domestic league, sitting at the summit with a one-point lead over second-placed AC Milan.

Inter have won eight of their last 10 matches, beating the likes of Roma and Napoli in Serie A. They have drawn once in the said period, with the stalemate coming against cross-town rivals Milan in the second week of November.

Although they have shone brightly in Serie A this season, they have not quite managed to carry their domestic form to Europe. Yes, they did book their place in the Round of 16, but failed to beat group-winners Real Madrid on both occasions.

Los Blancos beat Inter 1-0 in the Champions League group stage opener and completed the double over them with a 2-0 victory on matchday six.

#4 Liverpool

AC Milan v Liverpool FC: Group B - UEFA Champions League

19-time English champions Liverpool saw Manchester City reclaim the English top-flight title last season. The Reds lost their footing in key moments of the campaign and ultimately finished in third place, behind the two Manchester clubs.

Jurgen Klopp is determined not to let the mistakes repeat this season and is gradually guiding the Merseyside outfit towards a successful campaign.

Liverpool have won eight of their last 10 games across the Premier League and the Champions League, picking up 25 points from a maximum of 30. Their only draw came against Brighton & Hove Albion in late October. The Premier League minnows produced a spirited performance at Anfield to keep the hosts to a 2-2 draw.

Premier League high-fliers West Ham United were the other team to steal points off Liverpool. They beat Liverpool 3-2 to end their 25-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

In the Champions League, however, Liverpool have been spotless so far. The Anfield outfit won all six group stage matches this season, becoming the only English team in history to bag a perfect group stage record in the premier European competition.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar