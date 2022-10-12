5 best-performing U-23 players in the Premier League 2022-23 season so far

The Premier League 2022-23 season has been fascinating so far and has thrown in a few good surprises as well.
The Gunners are the current league leaders with 24 points from their opening nine games while Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea complete the top four spots in the league table.
Southampton, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Leicester City, and Nottingham Forest occupy the bottom four spots in the league standings.
In the opening nine games of the season, several youngsters have performed excellently.
This article will look at the five best-performing U-23 players in the Premier League 2022-23 season so far.
#5 Antony (Manchester United)
The 22-year-old has been clinical in the final third of the pitch since joining the Red Devils from Ajax for €95 million.
Antony has netted three goals in his first three Premier League games for the Red Devils this season.
The Brazilian became the first-ever Manchester United player to score in his first three Premier League games in the 2-1 win against Everton on Sunday, October 9.
Antony is living up to his price-tag and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent for the rest of the season.
#4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)
The Englishman has been one of the brains behind the Gunners' resurgence this season and his presence in attack has helped his team.
The 21-year-old has netted three goals and has registered four assists in nine games in the Premier League this season.
Saka is the second-ever youngest player to reach 20 Premier League goals for the Gunners.
Saka remains a vital player for Arsenal in attack and his consistency will help the Gunners in the title race.
#3 Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal)
The Brazilian has been stunning in attack and his contributions this season have helped his team.
The 21-year-old has netted four goals and has registered two assists for Arsenal in the Premier League this season.
Martinelli's goal in the 3-2 victory against Liverpool on Sunday, October 9 became Arsenal's quickest league goal since October 2011.
Martinelli remains a vital player for the Gunners and it will be interesting to see if he maintains his fine-form in the ongoing 2022-23 season.
#2 Phil Foden (Manchester City)
The 22-year-old is arguably one of the best performing attackers in Europes’ top five leagues this season.
Foden has netted six goals and has registered three assists in the Premier League this season.
The Englishman is now the fastest player ever to reach 50 goals under Pep Guardiola's management, surpassing one of the greatest players in the world, Lionel Messi.
Foden remains a vital player for Manchester City and his consistency could help his team in the title race.
#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)
The 22-year-old is arguably the best striker in Europes’ top five leagues this campaign and he's currently the top scorer.
Halland has netted 15 goals and has registered three assists in the Premier League this season.
The Norwegian has netted 20 goals for Manchester City across all competitions this season and he's topping the race for the golden boot in his domestic league.
Haaland remains a key player for Manchester City and his presence and consistency could help his team in winning multiple trophies this season.