5 best players according to ratings in Europe so far (2023-24)

The European top five leagues, namely the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1, collectively form the pinnacle of domestic football competition.

These leagues showcase an unparalleled level of talent, tactical complexity and intense competition. The fierce battles witnessed in these leagues are a breeding ground for some of the most exceptional footballing talents from across the globe.

Players who excel in these highly competitive environments are often regarded as the best on the planet as their skills are consistently tested and honed against the toughest opposition.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best players according to ratings in Europe so far (2023-24).

(Stats courtesy: Whoscored.com)

#5 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain) - 8.03

With Lionel Messi and Neymar ending their association with Paris Saint-Germain and moving away this summer, Kylian Mbappe has once again become the main man at the club. The Frenchman has been their best player for several years now and he has put his incredible goalscoring prowess on display yet again this term.

Mbappe has been in top form for the Parisians in the early stages of the new campaign. The 24-year-old has scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 11 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG so far this season.

He has been in particularly good form of late, scoring six goals and providing an assist in his last four Ligue 1 outings.

#4 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) - 8.04

How well has 20-year-old Jude Bellingham settled down at Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world? Phenomenally well. He has been the chief architect behind their successes in the early stages of the 2023-24 season.

Playing in a more advanced role than usual, Bellingham has been the main goalscoring outlet for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far this term. Not only has he been among the goals but Bellingham has also impressed with his leadership qualities and the ability to come up clutch at crucial times.

He has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 11 La Liga appearances for Real Madrid so far this term. Bellingham has picked up five man-of-the-match awards as well.

#3 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) - 8.36

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich this summer to hopefully end his trophyless streak by the end of the season. He has been doing his bit towards that cause in emphatic fashion.

There have never been any doubts over Kane's quality as a centre-forward but the numbers he is putting up in the Bundesliga are awe-inspiring. Kane has got off to a spectacular start to life in Bavaria.

After just 11 league appearances, the 30-year-old has already surpassed the goal tally of last season's Bundesliga Golden Boot winner Niclas Fullkrug (16). The Englishman has already scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 11 Bundesliga appearances so far this season.

#2 Serhou Guirassy (Vfb Stuttgart) - 8.40

Yet another striker who can't seem to stop scoring in the Bundesliga is Guinea international Serhou Guirassy. The 27-year-old has been in sensational goalscoring form for VfB Stuttgart so far this season.

He is a well-rounded forward whose link-up play and shooting ability have been exceptional in the new campaign. Guirassy's exploits have played a massive role in VfB Stuttgart's early season form which sees them sit third in the Bundesliga table.

In nine appearances across all competitions so far this term, Guirassy has scored 15 goals and provided one assist.

#1 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) - 8.53

Leroy Sane's dynamic forward play has made Bayern Munich an irrepressible force inside the attacking third in the first quarter of the new season. Sane has been in excellent form, scoring goals and creating chances for his teammates by virtue of his remarkable technical qualities and vision.

Sane has been more than a handful to deal with for opponents as he has run them ragged with his pace, dribbling skills and agility. He is currently the highest-rated player across Europe's top five leagues with an average rating of 8.53 in the Bundesliga.

In 11 league appearances so far this term, the Germany international has scored eight goals and provided six assists.