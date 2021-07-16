5 best players For Brazil at Copa America 2021

Brazil's Copa America journey wasn't much different from that of Argentina's. They scored an equal number of goals (12) and conceded the same amount as well (3). Both teams also performed consistently throughout the competition. The only thing that separates the two is — the Copa America 2021 trophy!

The 2019 Champions entered the competition with a formidable side, eyeing their tenth Copa America title. Brazil is one of the teams that can boast a rich squad depth on almost every occasion.

Under the management of Tite, the Canarinha looked confident right from the start of the tournament. They were placed in Group B alongside Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and Venezuela. Brazil emerged as the group toppers after winning three out of four games. Their only draw came against Ecuador.

The Seleção found their rhythm quite early in the tournament. It's difficult to associate the same with a specific set of players as it was always a combined effort from each of the players who donned the yellow jersey.

However, it is impossible to not have any standout performances. Let us take a look at the top 5 players for Brazil at Copa America 2021.

#5 Casemiro

Casemiro can be described as one of the most complete midfielders of the modern era. From being the anchor of defense to running into the final third to assist the forwards, he can switch between his roles in a jiffy.

Casemiro scored the winning goal against Colombia with just seconds to spare.

The Real Madrid midfielder's work rate and passing accuracy are difficult for any player to emulate. Casemiro played an integral role in Brazil's campaign, especially when they played out from the back.

With a passing accuracy over 80% and an injury-time-winning goal against Colombia, Casemiro made his mark in the competition. He was also included in the Copa America 2021 Team of the Tournament.

#4 Richarlison

The Everton striker played second fiddle to their star man Neymar at Copa America 2021. However, that didn't limit his potential by any means.

Richarlison was denied a goal in the final by the Argentine goalkeeper.

Richarlison is one of those players who gives 100% until the final whistle is blown. Throughout the tournament, we saw Brazil coach Tite shuffling with the formations. His confidence in deploying Richarlison in various positions has been a huge asset for the Canarinho.

The 24-year-old forward had an incredible role in the final even though his side suffered a loss at the hands of Messi & Co. An impressive run in the tournament has earned Richarlison a call-up to the Brazilian team that is set to travel to Tokyo for the Olympics.

