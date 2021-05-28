5 best players in the Bundesliga this season (2020-21) 

Bayern Munich's juggernaut continued in the Bundesliga as they lifted their ninth consecutive league title. In the process, they became the only club in Europe's top-five leagues to retain their league title in the 2020-21 campaign.

As is usually the case, Bayern Munich were the dominant team in the Bundesliga, and Robert Lewandowski's incredible form saw him break Gerd Muller's record of most goals (40) in a Bundesliga season.

Apart from Lewandowski, a few other strikers in the German top flight were also prolific this term. As many as three of them found the back of the net at least 25 times, something that did not happen in any of Europe's top five leagues in 2020-21.

While the Bundesliga race ended up being one-sided again, there were a few players who stood out with their performances. On that note, let's take a look at the five best players during the 2020-21 Bundesliga.

#5 Andre Silva | Eintracht Frankfurt

Andre Silva was the second-highest goalscorer in the 2020-21 Bundesliga.

Given the kind of form Andre Silva was in front of goal, it was difficult for anyone to ignore the Portuguese forward's performances. Unfortunately, despite his 28 goals and five assists, Eintracht Frankfurt missed out on Champions League qualification and will feature in the Europa League.

Silva contributed more than half of Frankfurt's Bundesliga goals during the campaign as he enjoyed the best season of his career to date. He showed determination and smartness in the final third, scoring with either foot and also off his head, was also decisive from the penalty spot.

Andre Silva has scored 28 goals in just 32 Bundesliga games for Eintracht Frankfurt this season.



What a player. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z6inmurlvy — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 22, 2021

His season tally of 28 Bundesliga goals meant Silva broke the club's single-season record of 26 set by Bernd Holzenbein in the 1976-77 campaign.

#4 Thomas Muller | Bayern Munich

Thomas Muller had the most assists in the Bundesliga this season.

Thomas Muller has been one of the most consistent players in the Bundesliga and has made a habit of creating goalscoring opportunities for himself and his teammates.

After breaking the record for most assists in a single season in the 2019-20 Bundesliga, the German playmaker finished at the top of the assists charts in the German top flight yet again, with 18 assists.

Muller (11) recorded only his second double-digit Bundesliga goal haul in six years. He was Bayern Munich's most prolific goalscorer in the league behind Lewandowski (41) during the campaign.

Assist kings in Europe's top-five leagues this season.



Thomas Muller on top again 👑 pic.twitter.com/mkVpavwqSi — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 25, 2021

Muller's intelligent positioning and unpredictable runs into the box make him one of the most difficult players to mark. This ability of his could come in handy at the EUROs, where he'll represent Germany for the first time since November 2018.

