5 best players from Matchday 1 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

After much pomp and pageantry, the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar got underway on November 20. The first round of matches at the FIFA World Cup have concluded, and there have been a number of surprises already.

The Mundial brings together the best players in the world to represent their countries. After the first round of matches, there have already been some shocking results, like Saudi Arabia beating Argentina and Japan defeating Germany. In the first round of matches, some standout performers and elite performances were on display.

Without further ado, here is a list of the five best players from Matchday 1 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Gavi (Spain vs Costa Rica)

Spain v Costa Rica: Group E - World Cup Qatar 2022

2022 Golden Boy winner Gavi announced himself at the FIFA World Cup in the best manner possible. The 18-year-old played a pivotal role for Spain as they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their Group E opener.

After he was awarded the Golden Boy trophy, there were murmurs of others being more deserving of the prestigious accolade. Gavi put those speculations to bed with his performance against the Central American nation.

The Barcelona starlet showed his class for his country as he assisted Dani Olmo's opener with a deft chip which was deflected. The teenager also added his name to the scoresheet with an outrageous volley that showed off his technique and quality. His outside-of-the-foot effort flew into the back of the net via the upright to score his country's fifth goal.

433 @433 Pablo Gavi (18 years and 110 days) is the youngest player to score at a World Cup since Pelé (17 years and 249 days) in 1958 Pablo Gavi (18 years and 110 days) is the youngest player to score at a World Cup since Pelé (17 years and 249 days) in 1958 🌟💎 https://t.co/yIGt4HYMY8

Gavi lasted the entirety of the match on what was his FIFA World Cup debut. He also became Spain's youngest-ever player in the competition and his country's youngest-ever goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup. Gavi is also the third-youngest goalscorer in the history of the competition behind Pele and Manuel Rosas.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (France vs Australia)

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The 2018 FIFA World Cup saw Kylian Mbappe announce himself to the world in style. Four years later in Qatar, the French forward has shown that he has not dropped off since. He helped his country secure a 4-1 win over Australia in their Group D opener.

Mbappe was one of the standout performers for the defending champions as they got their title defense off to a perfect start. The 23-year-old scored his side's third goal in the second half as he showed off his skills to steer a header into the back of the net. Mbappe then set up Olivier Giroud to score France's fourth and put the game to bed.

Mbappe played the entirety of the match against Australia and was pivotal for his side. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star will continue to play an important role for his country as they look to overcome their injury challenges and defend their title.

#3 Shuichi Gonda (Japan vs Germany)

Germany v Japan: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda became an overnight hero for his country after his terrific performance against Germany. The Shimizu S-Pulse footballer was immense for the Blue Samurai in their 2-1 win over Germany.

Japan were a clear underdog against the 2014 winners as they opened their group stage campaign, but Gonda gave them a platform to succeed. The 33-year-old shot-stopper saw his goal breached once, from the penalty spot by Ilkay Gundogan, before putting on a monstrous performance. He made eight saves in the game for the Blue Samurai to keep out their opponents.

Gonda enjoyed the spotlight for the first time in his international career against Germany. The experienced goalkeeper has been in and around the national team since 2010 and has 35 caps to his name.

#2 Bukayo Saka (England vs Iran)

England v IR Iran: Group B - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is regarded as one of the world's best talents and he showed why he is so highly rated against Iran. The 21-year-old made his FIFA World Cup bow in England's 6-2 mauling of Iran, and left his mark on the game.

Saka was named in the starting line-up for the Three Lions and was heavily involved in their huge win. The winger scored his country's second goal with an impressive volley before finding the net for the fourth goal with a classy run and finish.

Saka was on a hat-trick when his manager decided to replace him with Marcus Rashford after 71 minutes. The Arsenal star was one of the top performers against Iran despite not reaching top gear.

#1 Richarlison (Brazil vs Serbia)

Brazil v Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

As the FIFA World Cup neared, questions were raised over the form and fitness of Tottenham star Richarlison. He picked up an injury while playing for his club and was struggling in front of goal. However, the Brazil star has put that behind him in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Despite their dominance, Selecao struggled to break down a stubborn Serbia side until Richarlison intervened in the 63rd minute. The 25-year-old scored his side's first from close range as he reacted quickly to prod home following a goalkeeping error. His second goal was an exquisite bicycle kick 10 minutes later.

GOAL @goal RICHARLISON THAT WAS OUTRAGEOUS 🤯 RICHARLISON THAT WAS OUTRAGEOUS 🤯 https://t.co/kcQYUYvMDi

Richarlison was at his clinical best for Brazil against Serbia. He scored two goals with only three touches in the opposition's box. He played for 79 minutes before he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus.

Riding on his superb performance, Brazil began their World Cup campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia.

