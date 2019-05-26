×
5 Best players of the 2018/19 Premier League season

Vaskar Gautam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
234   //    26 May 2019, 20:28 IST

Van Dijk bossed the Premier League this season
Van Dijk bossed the Premier League this season

After 380 Premier League fixtures, we finally got the champions of England. It was a tight contest between Manchester City and Liverpool but on the last day of the season, City prevailed.

Manchester City were crowned as champions for the fourth time since the introduction of the league in 1992. They have also now won the title in back-to-back seasons and are the first English men's football club in history to complete the domestic treble this year.

The season saw many players step up their game and perform exceptionally well for their clubs.

A few familiar names and some unfamiliar made their presence known over the season. Here's a look at the five best players of the Premier League 2018/19 season, ranked according to their performance and impact on the league.

#5 Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva didn't make us miss Kevin de Bruyne this season with a terrific performance.
Bernardo Silva didn't make us miss Kevin de Bruyne this season with a terrific performance.

Bernardo Silva was signed from Monaco in May 2017 for a reported fee of £43 million by Manchester City.

With Kevin de Bruyne in full flow last season, Bernardo had very little to do. But De Bruyne struggled with injury problems this season and Pep needed someone to fill in his boots and Silva didn't disappoint him.

Although Silva's numbers are not as good as KDB's last season, he had a more than significant role in City's title triumph. He was soon an automatic selection in the first eleven.

Of Guardiola's outfield players, only Aymeric Laporte has started more games than Silva, 34 compared with 31.

But Silva's five substitute appearances meant that he has appeared in 36 of City's 38 league games. Only keeper Ederson has made a bigger contribution to the club's title defence.

Virgil van Dijk may have run away with the Premier League player of the season honour but Bernardo Silva made a compelling case to be considered for an individual award with a season of breathtakingly high quality. In 36 appearances for the club, Bernardo Silva has scored 7 goals and assisted 7 times.

Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Raheem Sterling Virgil van Dijk Leisure Reading
Contact Us