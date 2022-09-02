5 best players to play for Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League era

Chelsea and Arsenal share a storied rivalry which has only escalated in recent years. The rivalry dates back to 1907 when the two English powerhouses locked horns for the first time. But that hasn't stopped players from crossing the Chelsea-Arsenal divide. Plenty of top footballers have played for both London sides.

The Blues have overshadowed Arsenal in recent years in terms of overall success. But the two teams have matched each other in terms of intensity every single time they have crossed paths.

As such, it's quite a huge decision for footballers to cross the divide and play for one club when they've already represented the other. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined Chelsea on transfer deadline day, is the latest to have done it.

Let's take a look at five of the best players to play for Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League era.

#5 David Luiz

David Luiz celebrates after winning the 2012 UEFA Champions League Final

David Luiz was a divisive figure thanks to his eccentric personality and occasional reckless behavior. The Brazilian centre-back joined Chelsea in 2011 and had an impressive three-year stint at the club. He then moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a deal worth £50 million but returned to Stamford Bridge just two years later.

Luiz lasted at Chelsea for three seasons in his second spell. During his time at Stamford Bridge, he won one Premier League title, one Champions League title, two Europa League titles and two FA Cups.

Luiz subsequently joined Arsenal, where he stayed for two seasons. He saw plenty of ups and downs as he produced moments of brilliance but also built a reputation for being careless on occasion. He won one FA Cup with Arsenal before leaving the club in 2021. Luiz is currently playing for Flamengo.

#4 Petr Cech

Arsenal v Everton - Premier League

Petr Cech attained legendary status during his time at Chelsea between 2004 and 2015. He is a modern day Premier League great and played a massive role in the Blues' rise to prominence in Europe.

Cech won four Premier League titles, one Champions League title, one Europa League title, four FA Cups and three League Cups with the Blues. He switched to Arsenal after calling it a day on his Chelsea spell and spent four seasons at the Emirates before hanging up his boots.

One of the greatest goalkeepers of the Premier League era, Cech won an FA Cup during his time with the Gunners.

#3 Olivier Giroud

Olivier Giroud celebrates a goal against West Ham - Premier League

Olivier Giroud is likely to go down in history as one of the most underrated forwards of his generation. What the Frenchman lacked in pace, he makes up for with his aerial ability and hold-up play. Giroud arrived at Arsenal in 2012 and went on to spend five-and-a-half seasons at the Emirates.

In 253 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal, he scored 105 goals and provided 41 assists. He also won six trophies with the Gunners before departing the club to join rivals Chelsea in the 2018 January transfer window.

He was at Stamford Bridge for the next three-and-a-half seasons. Giroud did a good job for the West Londoners, scoring 39 goals and providing 14 assists in 119 appearances across all competitions. He won three trophies with the Blues, which includes the UEFA Champions League and Europa League titles.

He is currently playing for Serie A champions AC Milan.

#2 Ashley Cole

Ashley Cole in action during a match against Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Ashley Cole rose through the ranks at Arsenal before establishing himself as arguably the best left-back in the Premier League. He was a fiery presence down the left flank and played for the Gunners' senior side between 1999 and 2006.

He was part of the Arsenal 'Invincibles' and won the Premier League title twice with the Gunners. He also picked up three FA Cups and also made it to the UEFA Champions League final before leaving the club to join Chelsea.

Cole was just as good at Chelsea and he won one Premier League title, one Champions League title, one Europa League title, four FA Cups and one League Cup with the Blues.

#1 Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas in action against Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Cesc Fabregas is one of the best playmakers the Premier League has ever seen. He joined the Gunners as a teenager after Arsene Wenger spotted his incredible talent while the player was still at Barcelona's academy La Masia.

Fabregas took the English top flight by storm and mesmerized fans with his technical abilities and vision. He spent eight seasons with Arsenal and was eventually given the captain's armband as well.

Fabregas scored 57 goals and provided 95 assists in 304 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners before returning to his childhood club Barcelona. The Spaniard then returned to the Premier League with Chelsea in 2014 three years later.

He was a standout performer for the Blues in his four-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge. Fabregas won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one Europa League title and one League Cup with the Blues.

He made a total of 198 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 22 goals and providing 57 assists for his Blues teammates.

