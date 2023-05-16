5 best players not playing in Europe at the moment

Leagues outside Europe have become increasingly attractive destinations for top stars in the final phase of their careers or even earlier. These leagues, such as Major League Soccer (MLS) in the United States, the Chinese Super League (CSL), or the J1 League in Japan, offer alternative opportunities and challenges.

Players are enticed by various factors, including lucrative contracts, expanding football markets and the chance to experience new cultures. Additionally, these leagues often have ambitious projects and invest heavily in attracting global talent.

Playing in these leagues provides players with the opportunity to leave a lasting impact and contribute to the growth of football in emerging markets. Moreover, players can enjoy a different pace, new challenges and the opportunity to mentor and inspire younger players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players not playing in Europe at the moment.

#5 Javier Hernandez (Los Angeles Galaxy)

Leagues Cup Showcase - Club Deportiva Guadalajara v Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez had a stellar 2022 MLS season, scoring with 18 goals and providing 3 assists in 32 appearances. His performances helped the Galaxy reach the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2019, where they were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals by Los Angeles FC.

Chicharito's performances in 2022 showed that he still has plenty to offer at the highest level. He is now 34 years old, but he showed no signs of slowing down last season. The Mexican icon is still a lethal goalscorer and is a valuable asset to any team. It will be interesting to see what he can do this season.

#4 Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC)

Toronto FC v Philadelphia Union

Lorenzo Insigne left Napoli after 15 years with the club, joining Major League Soccer side Toronto FC on a four-year deal in July 2022. Insigne was a key player for Napoli, helping them win two Coppa Italia titles and a Supercoppa Italiana title.

Insigne's departure from Napoli came as a surprise to many, as he was still under contract with the club. However, it is believed that he was motivated by a number of factors, including the opportunity to earn a higher salary and the chance to experience a new challenge.

In 19 appearances across all competitions for Toronto FC so far, the Italian attacker has scored eight goals and provided two assists.

#3 Luis Suarez (Gremio)

Luis Suarez in action for Gremio (cred: ESPN)

Luis Suarez is widely regarded as one of the best footballers of his generation. At his peak, he was the most well-rounded centre-forward plying his trade in Europe and enjoyed excellent stints with Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

After winning four La Liga titles, one Champions League title and three Copa del Reys with Barca, Suarez joined Atletico Madrid in 2020. He fired the Rojiblancos to the La Liga title in his first season in the Spanish capital.

In July 2022, Suarez returned to his boyhood club Nacional on a free transfer. He was a regular in the starting lineup, finishing the season with eight goals and three assists in 14 league appearances.

The Uruguayan legend then joined Gremio on a two-year deal in December and has scored nine goals and provided five assists in 20 appearances across all competitions so far.

#2 Andres Iniesta (Vissel Kobe)

Vissel Kobe v Melbourne Victory - AFC Champions League Qualifying Playoff

Andres Iniesta is one of the greatest midfielders of all time. The Spanish legend left Barcelona in 2018 and joined Japanese club Vissel Kobe. He has been a key player for Vissel Kobe, helping them win the Emperor's Cup in 2019.

Iniesta was also named the J.League Best XI in 2019 and 2021. Iniesta is now 39 years old, but he is still a talented midfielder. He has the ability to control the game and create chances for his teammates. He is also a good leader and has helped improve the levels at Vissel Kobe.

In 133 appearances in all competitions for the J1 League outfit, Iniesta has scored 26 goals and provided 25 assists.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Al Ittihad v Al Nassr - Saudi Super Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 on a two-year deal worth a reported $200 million. He became the highest-paid player in the world at the time of his move.

Ronaldo's arrival at Al Nassr generated a lot of excitement and attention. He is one of the most popular and marketable athletes in the world and his move to Saudi Arabia has helped raise the profile of the league.

He has done a great job for the Saudi Pro League outfit so far, scoring 12 goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances in all competitions.

