5 best players in the Premier League this season according to ratings (2022-23)

The Premier League is one of the most competitive football leagues in the world, with top-quality players from across the globe showcasing their skills. One of the key attributes that separates the great players from the good ones is consistency over the course of a season.

The ability to maintain a high level of performance week in, week out, against different opponents and in different conditions is a hallmark of a truly exceptional player. It's not enough to have occasional moments of brilliance; what really sets players apart is the ability to deliver consistently over a prolonged period.

This is what makes the Premier League such an exciting and challenging environment and why it's so rewarding to watch the best players perform at the top of their game. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players in the Premier League this season according to ratings.

(Note: Based on Whoscored ratings)

#5 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) - 7.42

Arsenal FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

By the time the 2021-22 season drew to a close, it had become clear that despite Gabriel Jesus' talents, he is suffering from a lack of direction at Manchester City. Arsenal signed him up last summer and his arrival and performances in the initial gameweeks of the 2022-23 season helped the Gunners build up a head of steam.

They used that momentum to remain at the top of the table until recently. An injury to Jesus did impede their flow but since returning in March after a three-month absence, the Brazilian striker has done a very good job.

Not only is he good at tucking chances away, but Jesus also excels at weaving intricate passes in the final third and jinking past defenders in tight spaces. He has an average match rating of 7.42 in the Premier League so far this season.

In 23 appearances in the league so far this term, the 26-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided six assists.

#4 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) - 7.46

Aston Villa v Newcastle United - Premier League

English right-back Kieran Trippier has been showing off his imperious technical qualities and game intelligence since joining Newcastle United in 2022. He has become one of the pillars of the team and has been simply phenomenal down the right side for Eddie Howe's men.

Although he plays at right-back, Trippier is the main creator of this Newcastle United side. He has now become the first player in Europe's top five divisions to create 100 chances in the league in the 2022-23 season.

Whether it be delivering accurate crosses from the right flank, making excellent runs into the attacking realms or testing goalkeepers from set-pieces, Trippier is up there with the very best. He has an average match rating of 7.46 in the Premier League this term.

Squawka @Squawka Kieran Trippier is the first player in Europe's top five divisions to create 100 chances in the league in 2022/23. Kieran Trippier is the first player in Europe's top five divisions to create 100 chances in the league in 2022/23. 💯 https://t.co/KwFpZ42Di9

#3 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - 7.48

Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Even in an inconsistent Tottenham Hotspur side that has had a pretty disappointing season, Harry Kane has managed to stand out. But at this point, there is hardly any football fan in the world who's not acquainted with the Englishman's quality.

He is one of the best strikers of his generation and has already bettered his Premier League goal tally from each of the last four seasons. He has netted 26 times in 35 league appearances so far this term and has also provided three assists.

Whether or not Kane is being held back by Spurs is a debate for another day. But for now, it's fairly evident that he is their best player by quite some margin.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City) - 7.60

Manchester City v West Ham United - Premier League

It's quite surprising that Erling Haaland is not at the top of this list. He has been phenomenal for Manchester City since joining them last summer and has quite simply taken the Premier League by storm.

Haaland has already broken the record for most goals scored by a player in a 38-game Premier League season. The Norwegian striker has scored 35 goals in 32 Premier League appearances so far this term.

He has scored four hat-tricks in the league in the 2022-23 season and it's a testament to his nearly unrivaled marksmanship. Haaland has an average match rating of 7.60 in the Premier League in the ongoing campaign.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) - 7.67

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Kevin De Bruyne continues to be a force to be reckoned with in midfield for Manchester City. He is one of the most technically proficient footballers of the 21st century and has the vision and the game intelligence to match it.

De Bruyne has been in scintillating form for Manchester City this season, stitching together attacks with incredible precision and a sense of authority. The Belgian icon has scored seven goals and provided 16 assists in 30 Premier League appearances so far this term.

He is having yet another extraordinary season and has now established himself as a bonafide Premier League legend. The 31-year-old has an average match rating of 7.67 this term.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Thierry Henry, who played with the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and Messi, says that Kevin De Bruyne is the most 'clever' footballer he's seen in his life.



The highest of praise 🧠 Thierry Henry, who played with the likes of Xavi, Iniesta and Messi, says that Kevin De Bruyne is the most 'clever' footballer he's seen in his life.The highest of praise 🧠 https://t.co/iLlLEHqNx1

