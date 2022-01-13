5 best players in Serie A right now based on ratings (2021-22)

With Inter Milan claiming the Serie A title last season, they ended Juventus' nine-year winning streak. The victory saw Inter win the league after a wait of 11 years, making it a memorable one for their fans.

This has changed the dynamics of Serie A and most importantly brought in a lot of unpredictability to it. Due to Juventus' dominance, the league was a single-horse race but Inter's victory has changed it all.

Serie A has seen some fine performances this season

Currently, Inter Milan sit at the top of the table but face strong competition from AC Milan and Napoli. With both Milan clubs back in the hunt to win Serie A, it does give a nostalgic feel.

The league has some of the top players in the world right now, out of which quite a few have been very influential for their respective teams. On that note, let's take a look at the best players in Serie A right now based on the ratings received.

Note: All stats and ratings are as per WhoScored

#5 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) - 7.39

SS Lazio v Empoli FC - Serie A

The Serbian midfielder has been one of the best midfielders in Serie A for the past few years. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been time and again linked with a move to a top European club but the move hasn't materialized to date.

The 26-year old is a very interesting player with his box-to-box abilities. Primarily, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is an attacking midfielder but has done well as a central midfielder too. In 20 Serie A appearances this season, the Serbian has already scored seven times and registered seven assists.

Jerry Mancini @jmancini8



Of those five goals, Luis Alberto assisted two and been involved in three.



Inter bring the best out of Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored five goals in the past six Serie A matches versus Inter.Of those five goals, Luis Alberto assisted two and been involved in three.Inter bring the best out of Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has scored five goals in the past six Serie A matches versus Inter. Of those five goals, Luis Alberto assisted two and been involved in three.Inter bring the best out of Alberto and Milinkovic-Savic. 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/6rtneOLSXv

He remains a key player for Lazio in their bid to qualify for the Champions League next summer. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has a rating of 7.39 so far this season as he remains a target for some big clubs come next summer.

#4 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) - 7.43

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United in the summer transfer window, Juventus have struggled in Serie A. Paulo Dybala's impressive form this season has been a silver lining for them.

The Argentine forward, with his amazing dribbling and fine goal-scoring abilities, has been an asset for the Old Lady. With six goals and three assists to his name in Serie A this season, Paulo Dybala has been difficult to contain in the 2021-22 campaign.

D10 Bianconeri @Dybala10era



➦ 9 goals.

➦ 4 assists.

➦ 19 games.

➦ Scored and attended in Serie A.

➦ Scored and assisted in the UEFA Champions League.

➦ Team scorer leader.

➦ Assistant deputy leader of the team.



THE 10



Picture of Paulo Dybala in this season with Juventus:➦ 9 goals.➦ 4 assists.➦ 19 games.➦ Scored and attended in Serie A.➦ Scored and assisted in the UEFA Champions League.➦ Team scorer leader.➦ Assistant deputy leader of the team.THE 10Picture of @blvckgianni Paulo Dybala in this season with Juventus: ➦ 9 goals. ➦ 4 assists. ➦ 19 games. ➦ Scored and attended in Serie A. ➦ Scored and assisted in the UEFA Champions League. ➦ Team scorer leader. ➦ Assistant deputy leader of the team. 💎 THE 10 💎Picture of @blvckgianni https://t.co/DaMsHHJ0c2

His form remains vital to Juventus' aspiration to at least qualify for the Champions League next season. Paulo Dybala has a rating of 7.43 so far this season and has the most shots on target (2.06) per 90 minutes in Serie A.

