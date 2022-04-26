5 best players from South America this season (2021-22)

South American countries like Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Colombia, to name a few, are all footballing powerhouses. The continent has produced some of the greatest footballers to ever grace the game and has also dominated the sport extensively.

Some of football's GOATs are from South America

When we discuss the greatest footballers of all time, three names that immediately pop up are Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona and Pele. All three players hail from South America. Even today, there is no shortage of world-class footballers from South America.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players from South America this season.

(Note: No goalkeepers have been considered for this list)

#5 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer to hail from South America. He would usually be sitting at the top of a list like this, but he has had an uncharacteristically underwhelming season this time around.

Messi struggled for form in the French top-flight after joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent last summer. He has been a shadow of his former self in terms of goalscoring as he has managed to score just four goals in the league so far this season.

But Messi has still managed to be a creative force for PSG and his playmaking skills continue to be extraordinary. The 34-year-old has scored nine goals and provided 13 assists in 30 appearances across all competitions for the Parisians so far this season.

#4 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Neymar Jr. has missed the majority of the ongoing season due to injury. But the Brazilian international is still one of the best South American players in the world. He has been in great form for Paris Saint-Germain since returning from injury and has outperformed plenty of his peers in a limited amount of time.

In 25 appearances across all competitions so far this season for PSG, Neymar has scored 11 goals and provided seven assists. He was one of the main momentum providers for PSG in their final push to clinch the Ligue 1 title this season.

A fully fit Neymar is one of the greatest attackers of the modern era.

#3 Fabinho (Liverpool)

Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup Final

Liverpool have already won the League Cup. They have made it to the final of the FA Cup as well as the semi-final of the Champions League. The Merseysiders are also just a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race with five games remaining.

Suffice to say, the Merseysiders are having a spectacular season. While a lot of the credit flows automatically to their creative and world-class attackers, Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho's contributions can't be overlooked.

Fabinho has been a rock at the base of Liverpool's midfield this season. What he lacks in pace, he makes up for with his positioning, tackling and aerial ability. The 28-year-old has made 41 tackles in the Premier League this season at a success rate of 56%.

He has also made 39 interceptions in the English top-flight and has made as many as 186 recoveries this term. Fabinho is without a doubt one of the best defensive midfielders in the world right now.

#2 Darwin Nunez (Benfica)

SL Benfica v AFC Ajax: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Darwin Nunez has been in sensational form for Benfica this season. The 22-year-old has scored 33 goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Portuguese side so far this term.

The Uruguayan international is a tall and intelligent striker whose movement and finishing are simply exemplary. He has showcased that killer instinct within the final third plenty of times this season and that's why he is currently one of the most sought-after young strikers in Europe.

Nunez is almost certain to leave Benfica at the end of the season. As per reports, Manchester United are leading the race to sign the South American.

#1 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Vinicius Jr. is arguably the most improved attacker across Europe's top five leagues this season. The Real Madrid forward is a player in the mold of the absolute magicians that the great nation of Brazil has produced over the course of history.

Vinicius Jr. possesses the 'samba' flair that we've come to associate with the most flamboyant of Brazilian footballers. After flattering to deceive in the past two seasons, he has doubled down on his strengths and has been one of Real Madrid's best players this season.

Vinicius Jr. is starting to exhibit the qualities befitting of world-class forwards and has been a creative force down the left wing for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term. In 45 appearances across all competitions so far this season, Vinicius Jr. has scored 17 goals and provided 18 assists.

