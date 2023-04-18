5 best players in the world since 2020 (2020-23)

We have seen several one-season wonders come and go in the world of football. Playing and delivering the goods on a consistent basis at the highest level of the game is no mean feat.

Consistency is one of the most important traits that separates good players from great ones. To become the best, a footballer must consistently perform at a high level in every match.

This requires discipline, dedication and hard work. The best footballers not only possess exceptional skills, but they also put in the effort to maintain their fitness, work on their weaknesses and adapt to different situations.

By being consistent, they earn the trust of their coaches and teammates and ultimately establish themselves as the top players in the world. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best players in the world since 2020.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best footballers in the world, known for his exceptional technical qualities and vision. His ability to make precise passes, control the midfield and create scoring opportunities for his team has earned him a reputation as arguably the best playmaker in the game right now.

De Bruyne's consistent performances have led to numerous individual awards and have helped Manchester City win multiple domestic titles. He picked up the PFA Players' Player of the Year award in 2020 and 2021.

De Bruyne was City's main man as they lifted the Premier League trophy in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He has provided 58 assists and scored 36 goals since the start of the 2020-21 season for Pep Guardiola's side.

The Belgian icon also played a crucial role in City's run to the Champions League final in the 2020-21 season.

#4 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

If not for an underwhelming debut campaign (2021-22) by his own lofty standards at Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi would be higher up the list. The 35-year-old won the Ballon d'Or in 2021 and looks to have placed himself as the favorite to win the award for a record-extending eighth time this year.

Messi won the Ligue 1 title with PSG last season and is on course to guide them to another triumphant domestic campaign this term. He fired Argentina to World Cup glory last year and won the Golden Ball at the tournament. Despite losing a yard of pace, Messi continues to showcase imperious form.

He has done so by doubling down on his playmaking qualities and this has seen him create a great number of chances for his PSG teammates this season. He has scored 20 goals and provided 18 assists in 35 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians so far this term.

#3 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

After playing a supporting role to the many superstars who have come and gone at Real Madrid, Karim Benzema has become the main man at the club over the last few seasons.

After scoring 30 goals and providing nine assists in 46 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2020-21 season, Benzema took his game up a notch last term. He was simply unstoppable and produced a string of incredible performances to help Real Madrid win the Champions League title.

His heroics propelled Los Blancos to the La Liga title as well last term. The French striker has been in sublime form of late and has been in prolific goalscoring form this season as well. Thanks to his exceptional performances, he picked up his first ever Ballon d'Or in 2022.

The 35-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down of late and has 26 goals and six assists to his name in 34 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid so far in the ongoing campaign.

#2 Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Many football fans believe Robert Lewandowski should have already won the Ballon d'Or by now. He has been in a league of his own of late, winning the European Golden Shoes in successive seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22).

Lewandowski has cemented his status as one of the finest marksmen of the modern era by virtue of his incredible performances for club and country over the past decade. Lewandowski scored 48 goals in all competitions in the 2020-21 season for Bayern Munich.

The Polish legend then hit a half-century of goals in the 2021-22 season. He subsequently decided to leave Bayern Munich to join Barcelona last summer. Lewandowski has done a very good job at the Camp Nou so far this term, and has 27 goals and seven assists to his name in 37 appearances in all competitions.

His elite poaching skills have been critical to Barcelona's title charge this season.

#1 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Kylian Mbappe has been the top scorer in Ligue 1 for four seasons running. He is the joint-top goalscorer in the league this season as well and could very easily make it five in a row the way things are going.

Mbappe is tipped to win multiple Ballon d'Or awards in the future and has gone from strength to strength in recent seasons. He possesses blistering pace, an extensive array of tricks and an astounding shooting range.

Mbappe has been a nightmare to defend against and almost guided France to a second successive World Cup win last year. At the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the 24-year-old scored eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final, and provided two assists, but his efforts ultimately went in vain.

Mbappe has scored 32 goals and provided nine assists in 36 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season.

