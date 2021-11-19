5 best playmakers in the 21st century

Goalscorers might take all the plaudits in football but the playmakers have the toughest job on the pitch. The unique caliber of dislodging opposition defenses is extremely rare and it is even harder to execute on the pitch.

Playmakers have the job of creating chances so that the strikers can score a goal. Scoring goals is not easy by any means. But a good playmaker always makes the task easy for the sharpshooters with a mouthwatering passage of play.

Playmakers are extremely integral to any team as they can pick out their teammates with pinpoint accuracy and create spaces on the pitch. Usually, a playmaker possesses technical proficiency and the tactical intelligence to be decisive on the pitch.

Over the years, players like Diego Maradona, Johan Cruyff, Garrincha and Zico have etched their names in football history with their exceptional playmaking. On that note, let's take a look at five of the best playmakers of the 21st century.

Special mention: Mesut Ozil, Ronaldinho, Kaka, David Silva, Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo and Thomas Muller.

#5 Luka Modric

Luka Modric has been one of the premier playmakers of the 21st century. Along with Toni Kroos and Casemiro, Modric has formed one of the greatest midfield trios of the last decade.

The Croatian great was an integral part of the Real Madrid side which went on to win three consecutive Champions League titles. He remains a key part of the team.

In addition to his exploits for Los Blancos, Modric led his national team to the 2018 World Cup final. The midfielder broke the duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo by winning the coveted Ballon d'Or award in 2018.

Modric had the unique trait of dictating the rhythm of the match, with his wide passing range and tactical intelligence on the pitch. At 36, he has featured in over 400 matches for the Spanish giants. He has proved himself to be one of the best playmakers of the 21st century.

#4 Andres Iniesta

Andres Iniesta has won everything there is to win for his club and country. The Spanish maestro was a vital cog of Barcelona and Spain's golden generation, who enjoyed immense success from 2008.

Iniesta was the fulcrum of the tiki-taka philosophy and enjoyed unattainable feats with Spain and Barcelona. Blessed with superior ball control, vision and dribbling, he could unlock defenses with utter ease.

COPA90 @Copa90 Every Andrés Iniesta assist was inch-perfect. Here’s 2 minutes and 53 seconds of his best, for your Friday morning viewing🔵🔴

Iniesta was also one of the biggest big game players, often elevating and grabbing headlines with his performances in the finals. The 2010 World Cup final was one such occasion where Iniesta's solitary goal gave Spain victory over the Netherlands.

