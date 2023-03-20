5 best playmakers in the Premier League right now (March 2023)

Playmakers are footballers who possess exceptional technical skills, vision and creativity to dictate the tempo and flow of the game. They are responsible for creating scoring opportunities and are often the ones who provide the decisive passes that lead to goals.

Over the years, the Premier League has been graced by some of the world's most elite playmakers. Cesc Fabregas, Mesut Ozil and David Silva are some of the greatest Premier League playmakers of the modern era.

Even today, there is no shortage of elite playmakers in the Premier League. All the top Premier League sides have technically gifted midfielders who are capable of dictating play and creating chances for their teammates.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best playmakers in the Premier League right now.

#5 James Maddison (Leicester City)

James Maddison is a highly talented attacking midfielder who currently plays for Leicester City in the Premier League. He is a player who is clearly destined for greater things than his current side seem capable of achieving.

The fact that Maddison has made this list despite the Foxes sitting 17th in the Premier League table is a testament to this. The Englishman is known for his technical abilities, excellent vision and creativity, which makes him a formidable playmaker.

Maddison's ability to score goals from distance and set up his teammates with pinpoint passes has made him one of the most sought-after midfielders in the league. In 19 Premier League appearances so far this term, Maddison has scored nine goals and provided five assists.

#4 Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle United)

If you watch Newcastle United play, it'll be clear to you that Bruno Guimaraes is simply operating on a different level to his teammates. Don't get us wrong. The Magpies have plenty of top players in their squad but the Brazilian midfielder is one of the most technically gifted and intelligent midfielders in the Premier League.

He is a highly versatile player who can play as a deep-lying playmaker, a box-to-box midfielder or even as a defensive midfielder. Guimaraes is known for his excellent vision, passing range and ability to read the game, which make him a key player for both club and country.

In 20 Premier League appearances so far this season, the 25-year-old has scored three goals and provided three assists.

#3 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes can be a divisive figure on the pitch but Manchester United fans adore him. Why wouldn't they? He is an indefatigable presence at the center of the park and is also capable of turning a game on its head with his quick decision-making and technical qualities, which enables him to pull off the incredible.

Fernandes has been one of Manchester United's most important players in their revival under Erik ten Hag. He has done a very good job for the Red Devils so far this term and has created 19 big chances in the Premier League this season.

In 25 Premier League appearances so far this campaign, Fernandes has scored five goals and provided six assists.

Bruno Fernandes has now scored 60 goals for Manchester United, more than Robin Van Persie (59) and Javier Hernandez (59).



Pure productivity. ⚙️ Bruno Fernandes has now scored 60 goals for Manchester United, more than Robin Van Persie (59) and Javier Hernandez (59). Pure productivity. ⚙️ https://t.co/jed03jnVJe

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in the world and has been instrumental in Manchester City's success under Pep Guardiola. His best qualities as a midfielder include exceptional vision, precise passing, clinical finishing and a tireless work rate.

De Bruyne is renowned for his ability to create space, pick out teammates with accurate passes and score spectacular goals from long range. He has relished playing alongside Erling Haaland this season as the Norwegian striker is capable of finishing off most of the chances that he creates.

In 25 Premier League appearances this season, De Bruyne has scored four goals and provided 13 assists.

#1 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The Arsenal fanbase views Martin Odegaard as the second coming of Mesut Ozil. The Norwegian playmaker is a joy to watch on the football pitch with his exquisite technique and game-reading abilities.

Odegaard is excellent at threading through balls to his teammates in tight spaces and has been a huge difference maker for Arsenal in the final third. In 27 Premier League appearances so far this season, the 24-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided seven assists.

