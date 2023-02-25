5 best Portugal players in the world right now (Feb 2023)

Portugal has produced some of the greatest footballers in the history of the game. Portuguese footballers are known for their technical abilities, flair and creativity on the field. Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

Other Portuguese footballers who have made their mark on the sport include Luis Figo, Eusébio and Deco. Figo was known for his skill on the ball and his ability to create chances for his teammates, while Eusébio was a prolific goalscorer who was awarded the Ballon d'Or retrospectively for his heroics in 1965

Deco, on the other hand, was known for his passing ability and vision, which allowed him to control the game from midfield. Overall, Portuguese footballers are known for their technical skills and creativity, which have helped them succeed at the highest levels of the sport.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Portuguese players in the world right now.

#5 Joao Cancelo (Bayern Munich - on loan from Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo was one of Manchester City's best players in the 2021-22 season. His versatility, creativity and excellent technical qualities made him one of Pep Guardiola's most trusted players. However, after a fallout with Guardiola earlier this season, Cancelo has been shipped out on loan to Bayern Munich.

The Portugal international suffered a dip in form this term and was not happy with the playing time he was being afforded. The 28-year-old has got off to a good start to life at Bayern Munich.

The Portugal international even picked up an assist in his first Bundesliga outing, which came against Wolfsburg and ended in Bayern winning the game 4-2.

#4 Rafael Leão (AC Milan)

Rafael Leão is one of the most exciting wingers to have emerged from Portugal in recent years. The Portugal international possesses several qualities that make him a dangerous attacking threat, including his pace, dribbling ability and finishing.

The AC Milan forward is a wonderful ball progressor and has the ability to beat defenders with ease. At just 23 years of age, Leão has already shown great potential and has even established himself as one of the most exciting attackers in Europe.

In 31 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan so far this term, Leão has scored nine goals and provided nine assists.

#3 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva was in sublime form for Manchester City in the 2021-22 season. He has been effective without being spectacular for them this term. The dynamic Portugal international can play in a variety of positions. He can play down the flanks and in any position across midfield.

Silva is widely regarded as one of the most technically gifted players in the game, possessing exceptional ball control and dribbling skills. He is a creator blessed with excellent vision, often orchestrating attacks with his intelligent passing and movement off the ball.

Silva's ability to operate in tight spaces and his tactical intelligence make him a difficult player to defend against. In 35 appearances across all competitions for City so far this season, the 28-year-old has scored three goals and provided five assists.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr)

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the GOATs of the beautiful game. He has won the Ballon d'Or a whopping five times in his career. Ronaldo is also the leading goalscorer in men's international football. He has scored 118 goals in 196 appearances for Portugal so far in his international career.

After leaving Manchester United halfway through the season, the 38-year-old is now playing for Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr. He has been in excellent form for them in recent weeks and has scored five goals and provided two assists in his last three appearances for them.

#1 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes is one of the best attacking midfielders in the world. His quick decision-making and flair for the spectacular have made him a fan-favorite at Manchester United.

Fernandes possesses an exceptional range of passing and can pick out his teammates with pinpoint accuracy. Fernandes also possesses a lethal finishing ability, often scoring from outside the box or from set-pieces.

His work rate, energy and leadership qualities make him a key figure both on and off the pitch. Under Erik ten Hag, he seems to be enjoying his role down the right wing where he is afforded more time and space on the ball to pick out his teammates.

Fernandes has been one of United's key players this season. In 37 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the 28-year-old has scored seven goals and provided 10 assists.

