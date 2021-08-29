Ranking the 5 best Premier League sides based on squad depth

The English Premier League is easily one of the most intense and demanding leagues in all of world football. The competitiveness and physicality of the league, in addition to multiple other competitions, has required modern English clubs to have deep squad depth. Here are the five deepest squads for the upcoming season.

#5 Leicester City

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Leicester City have established themselves as a consistent top 6 Premier League club under Brendan Rodgers and have built a squad to sustain such success.

In defense, the unfortunate injury to Fofana meant an urgent signing of Jannik Vestergaard adds to the likes of Soyuncu, Castagne, Justin, Pereira and new signing Ryan Bertrand.

Likewise, the midfield is stacked with James Maddison's retention along with Youri Tielemens, Dennis Praet, Mendy and Hamza Choudhury. Barnes and Albrighton remain the primary options on the flanks, with Ayoze Perez operating in a freerer role.

At center forward, the perennial goalscorer Jamie Vardy has a backup in Patson Daka, a player to watch for similar pace and direct ability to score, in addition to of course the in-form Kelechi Iheanacho.

#4 Liverpool

Norwich City v Liverpool - Premier League

Last season Liverpool struggled due to injury and untimely suspensions. At the heart of the defense, Virgil van Dijk's return will feel like a new signing, with Joe Gomez set for a return to action as well.

New signing Ibrahima Konate should prevent a repeat of any defensive misgivings from last season, along with Matip and an able Nathaniel Phillips as cover.

Fullbacks Trent Alexander Arnold and Andy Robertson, who are so vital to Liverpool's attacking play, are supported by Neco Williams and Tsimikas, the latter of whom will start the season due to injury to Robertson.

The loss of Gini Wijnaldum in midfield weakens the pack of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Naby Keita, James Milner and the soon-to-return Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with all operating as interchangeable and energetic runners.

The Salah-Mane-Firmino axis has seen a fourth amigo with the rise and rise of Diogo Jota. Shaqiri and Minamino will put pressure on them to act as relieving players to make a formidable Premier League attack.

