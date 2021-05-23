Ranking the 5 best Real Madrid players in 2020-21

Real Madrid endured a difficult end to their 2020-21 season, losing their La Liga title to Atletico Madrid by two points, despite scoring a late winner to beat Villarreal.

The final matchday of the 2020-21 La Liga season was full of drama, as both Madrid teams trailed 1-0 at half-time. But Atletico Madrid stepped up against Real Valladolid, securing an equaliser within seconds of the restart. Meanwhile, in the other game, Karim Benzema’s goal was disallowed for offside.

With both teams eventually winning 2-1 on the night, Real Madrid fell tantalisingly short of a successful title defence. Nevertheless, there were quite a few positives for Real Madrid during the just-concluded campaign.

On that note, let’s take a look at the five best Real Madrid players this season.

#5 Casemiro

Casemiro has been one of Real Madrid’s best players over the last few years and has continued his fine form in the 2020-21 season as well.

The Brazilian is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game, with Casemiro's performances for Real Madrid this season enhancing his reputation. The 29-year old has become a key player for Los Blancos in the middle of the park. He notched up 46 appearances in all competitions this season, including 34 La Liga matches for Real Madrid.

📊| Players who have played the most minutes this season for Real Madrid:



- Courtois: 4,500' (50/51 games)

- Casemiro: 3,872' (45/51)

- Benzema: 3,794' (45/51)

- Modrić: 3,631' (47/51) pic.twitter.com/YuuTIjEZ6J — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) May 16, 2021

Registering a goal involvement of 13 goals (seven goals, six assists) in all competitions, Casemiro enjoyed his most productive season in Real Madrid colours. The Brazilian registered a pass accuracy of over 83% in the 2020-21 La Liga, including a 71.5% success rate with long balls.

Casemiro’s forte is the defensive side of his game, sitting in front of Real Madrid’s backline and shielding the defence. He registered 151 tackles and interceptions at a tackle success rate of around 40%. The 29-year old’s tally of 62 interceptions in the 2020-21 La Liga was the second-most in the league.

#4 Luka Modric

Luka Modric continues to age like fine wine, getting better with age, as he played a pivotal role in Real Madrid’s midfield during the season.

A lengthy injury list in defence brought out the importance of Real Madrid’s midfield trio of Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro. A case in point is Los Merengues’ quarter-final tie against Liverpool, where they lost the likes of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal to injury ahead of the first leg.

🔎 | FOCUS



Luka Modrić vs Villarreal:



👌 102 touches (most)

⚽️ 1 goal

🔑 3 key passes (most)

🔭 7/11 acc. long balls (most)

👟 68/80 acc. passes

⚔️ 4/6 duels won

🧲 2 interceptions

📈 8.2 SofaScore rating



He gave it his all for Los Blancos today! 👏👏#RealMadridVillarreal pic.twitter.com/Aex5DhJFfF — SofaScore (@SofaScoreINT) May 22, 2021

However, thanks to their imperious midfield trio, Real Madrid dominated and outplayed Liverpool in the middle of the park, setting up two goals within nine minutes to turn the tie on its head. Games between two well-matched opponents are often decided in midfield, and Real Madrid’s midfield spearheaded by Modric rose to the occasion more often than not.

The 35-year old racked up 48 appearances for Real Madrid this season, playing in 80% of the team's La Liga minutes this term. The 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist completed 86.9% passes in the 2020-21 La Liga, including a staggering 78.3% long passes.

Modric also recorded 208 progressive passes and seven goal-creating actions in the Spanish top flight this season.

