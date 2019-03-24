5 Best Right-Backs in the World this season

SL Benfica v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E

Cafu, Javier Zanetti, Gianluca Zambrotta, Lilian Thuram are perhaps some of the greatest defenders to have played football. But they all have something in common - they were right-backs, who revolutionised the beautiful game. They were not just a part of the defence, instead, these players formed the first line of attack for their teams. Since then, the role of a right-back has evolved to a great extent.

The right-back is fast becoming an extremely important position in the team, however, not every player can carry out the role to perfection. He needs to be fast, skilful and full of running. He has to defend, attack and even score and set up goals for his team.

Like the great men of the yesteryear, this season too has seen some extremely gifted right backs who have lit up the football world. Today, we take a look at the 5 best right backs in the world right now.

#5 Matt Doherty (Ireland, Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United - Premier League

The Irishman is a proper defender who is very strong in the air. Doherty is very composed at the back and is a player who likes to defend. He is not the best tackler in the world but has still managed a 61% tackle success rate in the Premier League this season.

Doherty is a decent player with the ball at his feet and can spot a pass on the field. However, his crossing abilities are not the greatest and it is an area that the Wolves right-back will be looking to improve.

This season, the Irishman has caught the eye for a resolute Wolves side, who have matched pace with the big boys of the Premier League. Doherty has marched down the right tirelessly for his club in every game. His versatility is an asset too as the Irishman can play both at right-back and right midfield and has done so for his club this season.

But it is in the final third that the right-back has impressed the most this season. Doherty has an eye for the goal and averages over 1 shot per game in the Premier League. He already has 6 goal and 4 assists from 36 games in all competitions so far. On current form, Doherty is the fifth-best right back in the world.

