5 best right-backs in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The full-back's role has evolved a lot in football and one look at the current crop in the Premier League is enough to understand this. They are arguably the hardest working set of players on a football pitch as they are tasked with shuttling up and down the flank for the length of the game.

The Premier League features quite a few world-class right-backs

The Premier League is home to some legendary right-backs. The likes of Gary Neville, Lee Dixon, Branislav Ivanovic, to name a few, are all players who have left their mark on the English top-flight.

Even today, there is no shortage of top quality right-backs in the Premier League. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best right-backs in the league right now.

#5 Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League

Takehiro Tomiyasu has proved to be a pretty solid signing for Arsenal. Two separate calf issues have limited Tomiyasu's involvement since the turn of the year but he was mighty impressive in the first half of the season.

He possesses good speed and a decent burst of pace and is a tenacious presence down the right wing for the Gunners. He has provided one assist in 16 Premier League appearances so far this season.

The Japanese international boasts a tackle success rate of 50%. He has won 90 of his 158 duels this season and has created one big chance. Tomiyasu has made 19 interceptions as well.

#4 Valentino Livramento (Southampton)

Southampton v Leicester City - Premier League

Valentino Livramento has been one of the most impressive youngsters in the Premier League this season. The 21-year-old is a fearless customer and loves taking defenders on and beating them. He also possesses a good reading of the game and is pretty adept when it comes to making interceptions.

In 25 Premier League appearances, Livramento has scored one goal and provided two assists for Southampton this season. He has created four big chances for Ralph Hassenhuttl's men in the English top-flight this term.

The Englishman also has a tackle success rate of 51% and has made 45 interceptions.

#3 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Kyle Walker is one of the fastest full-backs in the world. His pace with the ball at his feet and while making recoveries is exceptional and despite turning 31, he still manages to stir his stumps and catch up with the fastest attackers.

Walker has not had a great season by his own standards. Manchester City have been a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League this term and Walker has done a decent job for them down the right flank. He has provided two assists in 20 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in the league so far this term.

He has created three big chances in the Premier League this season and has a tackle success rate of 40%.

#2 Reece James (Chelsea)

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

At the age of 22, Reece James has already established himself as one of the best right-backs in Europe. He can be a menacing presence on both sides of the pitch and is one of the most well-rounded full-backs England have produced in recent times.

James has missed a major chunk of the season through multiple injury issues. He has still managed to leave a mark despite his involvement being limited. In 19 Premier League appearances so far this season, James has scored five goals and provided six assists.

He has been exceptional at making tackles and has a tackle success rate of 86% in the league this season. James has also created six big chances for Chelsea in the Premier League this term.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Karim Benzema asking for Reece James shirt at the end. Just shows you the respect our academy players get in world football. Karim Benzema asking for Reece James shirt at the end. Just shows you the respect our academy players get in world football. https://t.co/ouBLy68Tv9

#1 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

In an attacking sense, Trent Alexander-Arnold is arguably the best right-back in the world right now. The Englishman is one of the most elite passers in the modern game and is more of a playmaker than any of his peers.

He is tasked with creating chances for Liverpool from the right flank and he does that at a prolific rate. Alexander-Arnold has been phenomenal for the Merseysiders this season. He has scored two goals and provided 12 assists in 27 Premier League appearances so far this campaign.

He has created a whopping 17 big chances in the English top-flight this season. The 23-year-old has been pretty good defensively as well, winning 65% of his attempted tackles and has made 35 interceptions as well.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided more assists this season than Steven Gerrard ever managed in a campaign for Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold has provided more assists this season than Steven Gerrard ever managed in a campaign for Liverpool 👏🔥 https://t.co/WEf3oeuxaP

Edited by Shambhu Ajith