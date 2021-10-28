5 best right-backs in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

The Premier League is home to some of the best full-backs on the planet. The role of full-backs is difficult to define in the modern era. Whilst their primary duty of shuttling up and down the flanks remains unaltered, their auxiliary responsibilities have undergone several changes.

With most teams in the Premier League adopting an expansive style of play, the importance of full-backs has risen. Several teams choose to deploy their full-backs high up the pitch and they are required to help the side in attack.

Obviously, full-backs need to be physically fit and capable of putting in shifts every time they take the pitch. If they don't do their jobs well, their team's attack and defence will suffer. The Premier League is home to some world-class right-backs.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best right-backs in the Premier League this season so far.

#5 Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

Kyle Walker has been Manchester City's first-choice at right-back this season. While the Englishman has not been at his best this campaign, he has still done a good job for the Cityzens.

Walker is a pacy right-back who is also a neat passer of the ball. He has a pass completion rate of 88.6% in six Premier League appearances so far. The 31-year-old has also helped his side keep four cleansheets in the Premier League this term.

Walker also fills in as a right-sided centre-back on occasion when Pep chooses to go for a three-at-the-back system.

#4 Vladimir Coufal (West Ham United)

Southampton v West Ham United - Premier League

Vladimir Coufal has returned to the side after being sidelined with a groin injury which he picked up in the Carabao Cup game against Manchester United. Coufal has been an important player for the Hammers down the right flank.

He is an adventurous presence on the right wing and has created three big chances already this season. Coufal is mostly positive in possession and always looks to pass the ball forward.

He has made a total of 39 crosses in seven appearances in the Premier League this term and has one assist to his name so far. The 29-year-old has made eight successful tackles, five interceptions and 15 clearances so far this term.

The Czech Republic international has also been effective in aerial duels. He has been quite disciplined as well and is yet to pick up his first yellow card of the 2021-22 Premier League season.

Vladimír Coufal @Coufi5 What a beautiful feeling to be back on the pitch with this group of guys ⚒ What a beautiful feeling to be back on the pitch with this group of guys ⚒ https://t.co/vfJeQbT5WD

