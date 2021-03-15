5 best right-backs in the Premier League this season 

The English Premier League has a raft of incredibly talented right-backs.

Another exciting weekend of Premier League action has passed us by and we are now in the final quarter of the 2020-21 campaign. Several individuals have had memorable seasons and will look to top it all off with good performances in the final leg of the season.

Full-backs are vital to any good team. They act as the link between defense and midfield and also midfield and attack. They are usually the hardest workers on the field and have to shuttle back and forth down the flanks for the entirety of the game.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the best right-backs in the Premier League this season.

#5 Vladimir Coufal

Vladimir Coufal and David Moyes

One of the most interesting characters in an impressive West Ham team, the 29-year-old Czech international has been in solid form this season. If you've followed the Hammers this term, you've probably seen how much Coufal hates losing and it is perhaps this mentality that has got him playing some of the best football of his career.

Coufal has registered three assists in the Premier League this season. He has also attempted 60 tackles at a success rate of 52%. The West Ham right-back has created six big chances over the course of the season so far and has completed 29% of his attempted crosses as well.

Vladimír Coufal amongst West Ham players in the 20/21 Premier League:



🥇Blocks - 49

🥈Tackles won - 36

🥈Crosses - 61

🥉Progressive passes - 84

🥉Assists - 3

🥉Tackles + interceptions - 84



What a signing. 🇨🇿 pic.twitter.com/E5LwBvCquN — Dan Woffenden (@danwoff98) March 8, 2021

#4 Reece James

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

Chelsea right-back Reece James is just 21-years-old and he is already one of the best at his position in the whole country. He has been a regular for the Blues this season and has made 23 appearances in the league this term.

James has got electric pace and can also drive some quick crosses into the box. He has a goal and two assists to his name this season. James is good defensively as well and has a tackle success rate of 68%. He is also decent when it comes to aerial ability and has won 66% of his aerial duels.

The Chelsea right-back has all the skills needed to make it big in the Premier League in abundance, and in Thomas Tuchel, he has a coach who is famous for improving young players. If he can keep his head down and work hard, he could very well go onto become one of the best right-backs on the continent.

