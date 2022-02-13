5 best right-footed forwards in the world this season (2021-22)

The world of football has witnessed its fair share of right-footed forwards in its history. These players have scored world-class goals, led their teams to important victories, and have won both collective and individual accolades.

This season, too, we have witnessed some excellent right-footed sharpshooters in action. Considering footballers are pre-dominantly right-footed, it is not easy to stand out in a sea of capable forwards.

The five on our list below, however, have beaten the odds to attract the eyeballs of millions. From veterans to flourishing wunderkinders - here are the five right-footed forwards who have made a splash this season:

#5 Diogo Jota – Liverpool

Liverpool v Leicester City - Premier League

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has been in sensational form since the start of the season. He has been instrumental in almost every game he has played in, regularly popping up with important goals and assists.

Outside of scoring and setting up goals, Jota is known for his unmatched relentlessness. He can press tirelessly all night long and still be available to turn the ball in when needed.

The Portuguese’s sensational run has seen him leapfrog Roberto Firmino in Liverpool's pecking order this season. The Brazilian still gets a few starts here and there, but Jota has become Jurgen Klopp’s undisputed frontman this season, and for good reason.

The 25-year-old has shone through even in Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane’s absences this season, which in itself is praiseworthy.

M.Salah11 @fcsalah11 Diogo Jota on Instagram.



Jota and Diaz link up is going to be insane Diogo Jota on Instagram.Jota and Diaz link up is going to be insane https://t.co/QoP8ljdTpu

The Portugal international has featured in 22 Premier League games this season, netting 12 times.

His tally has made him the league’s second-highest goalscorer, only behind teammate Mohamed Salah (16 goals).

#4 Vinicius Junior – Real Madrid

Real Madrid CF v Valencia CF - La Liga Santander

Real Madrid left-winger Vinicius Junior has been exceeding expectations since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. After facing harsh criticism for his finishing over the last couple of seasons, the Brazilian has finally come good for Los Blancos.

His breakneck pace, world-class trickery, and newfound shooting boots have made him one of the best right-footed forwards in the world.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra | Only Raul and Casillas reached 150 games for Real Madrid faster than Vinicius. | Only Raul and Casillas reached 150 games for Real Madrid faster than Vinicius. @marca 📊| Only Raul and Casillas reached 150 games for Real Madrid faster than Vinicius. @marca https://t.co/S9PDD1abvE

The young Brazilian has played in every single Real Madrid game when available. He has featured in 22 matches in La Liga this season, registering 12 goals and six assists.

To give you a clearer picture of his improvement, he registered only three goals and five assists in 35 La Liga matches last term.

The 21-year-old has also been quite menacing in the Champions League, netting twice and providing four assists in six appearances in the current campaign.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar