5 best right-wingers in the Premier League right now (2023-24)

In the modern game, right-wingers have evolved beyond their traditional roles. Gone are the days when wingers were only tasked with providing width and delivering crosses into the box.

Now they play a more vital role in attack, cutting inside from the wing and creating goalscoring opportunities for their teammates. They are also required to track back and lend a hand during defensive transitions. Their versatility and ability to impact both offensive and defensive phases have made them vital assets to their sides.

The Premier League has seen plenty of world-class right-wingers.The likes of David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo and even Arjen Robben have torn it up on the right wing in the Premier League.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best right-wingers in the Premier League right now.

#5 Miguel Almiron (Newcastle United)

Chelsea FC v Newcastle United: Premier League Summer Series

With his exploits in the 2022-23 season, Miguel Almiron has managed to establish himself as one of the finest right-wingers in the Premier League right now. In Eddie Howe's first full season as Newcastle United's manager, Almiron proved to be nothing short of an absolute revelation.

He'd only scored nine goals in the Premier League prior to the 2022-23 season. Almiron ended up scoring 11 goals and providing two assists in 34 Premier League appearances last season.

He was one of the Magpies' standout performers as they finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League.

#4 Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

AFC Bournemouth v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

It became rather apparent during the course of the 2022-23 season that there are not a lot of creative players in Tottenham Hotspur's squad. With Son Heung-min suffering a dip in form in the 2022-23 season, their attack looked to have been sapped of some real creative spark.

But as long as Dejan Kulusevski was playing, Spurs somehow managed to still keep things exciting in the final third. The Swedish winger is physical, technically gifted and very good at making decisions inside the final third. Kulusevski was never going to play his best game under a conservative coach like Antonio Conte.

He managed to score only two goals and provide seven assists in 30 Premier League appearances last term. The 23-year-old is expected to perform much better in the new season under the tutelage of new manager Ange Postecoglou.

#3 Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Premier League

It would be reductive to gauge Phil Foden's worth purely on the basis of his exploits down the right wing. The dynamic Manchester City man can play in a variety of positions across midfield and attack.

However, he is extensively deployed as a right winger and he has proven to be quite reliable in that role for City.

Foden's ball retention skills are world-class. It is nearly impossible to shake him off the ball and his vision and passing range are exemplary. Perhaps the only drawback in his game as a winger is his lack of blistering pace but he often makes up for it with his dribbling skills.

In 32 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 season, Foden scored 11 goals and provided five assists.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League

Arsenal were able to mount an unlikely Premier League title challenge in the 2022-23 season. They managed to stay at the top of the table for 248 days before eventually getting outpaced by City to the Premier League title.

The main reason behind Arsenal's impressive run last term was that their attackers were firing on all cylinders. Bukayo Saka was chief among those. The sprightly and nimble-footed youngster loves taking defenders on.

He is unpredictable with the ball at his feet and thanks to his ability with the weaker foot, Saka always keeps defenders guessing. The 21-year-old cuts inside and tries to go for goal himself just as regularly as he makes a beeline for the byline before whipping in a cross.

In 38 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 season, Saka scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Mohamed Salah is arguably the greatest right winger of the Premier League era. He has been phenomenal for Liverpool since joining the club in the summer of 2017. Salah has been a nightmare for opponents thanks to his electric pace, astute dribbling skills and incredible shooting ability.

He is a prolific goalscorer and due to that, his creative abilities are often overlooked. The Egypt international is almost as good at creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates as he is at finding the back of the net.

Even while Liverpool were struggling in the 2022-23 season, Salah managed to put up impressive numbers. The 31-year-old scored 19 goals and provided 12 assists in 38 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last term.