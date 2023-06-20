5 best right-wingers in world football right now

Wingers in modern football play a crucial role in shaping the dynamic nature of the game. They bring a unique set of qualities and attributes to their teams. Wingers usually possess explosive speed, exceptional dribbling skills and the ability to stretch defences with their runs down the flank.

Wingers often act as the primary source of width, hugging the touchline and providing an outlet for their teammates to deliver crosses into the box. Their attacking prowess and one-on-one ability make them a constant threat, as they have the capacity to beat defenders and create scoring opportunities.

Moreover, wingers contribute to the defensive phase as well, tracking back to support their full-backs and disrupting the opposition's attacks.

The way the game has evolved in modern times, inverted wingers have taken over and as such, most right-wingers these days are left-footed. They are mostly looking to cut in from the right flank and either set up a teammate to score with an intricate pass or a cut-back or go for glory themselves.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best right-wingers in the world right now.

#5 Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich)

Serge Gnabry has excelled as a right-winger, showcasing his immense talent, consistency and versatility on the football pitch. With explosive pace, excellent close control and a keen eye for goal, Gnabry has become a constant threat down the right flank for Bayern Munich.

His ability to beat defenders with ease and deliver accurate crosses has been instrumental in creating scoring opportunities for his teammates. Gnabry's exceptional work rate and defensive contributions have made him a valuable asset to his team's overall shape and solidity.

In 47 appearances in all competitions for the Bavarians in the 2022-23 season, the Germany international scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists.

#4 Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Riyad Mahrez's qualities as a right-winger are truly exceptional and have elevated him to the upper echelons of the game. His technical brilliance and exceptional first touch are widely regarded as some of the best in football, enabling him to effortlessly control the ball and create space for himself.

Mahrez's dribbling skills are a spectacle to behold as he weaves past defenders with elegance and grace. The Algerian icon's ability to cut inside onto his left foot and unleash pinpoint accurate shots is a trademark of his game, often leaving goalkeepers helpless.

Mahrez's vision and decision-making ability are also top-notch as he consistently delivers precise crosses and incisive through balls to unlock defences. The 32-year-old scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City in the 2022-23 season.

#3 Rodrygo Goes (Real Madrid)

Rodrygo Goes is a dynamic attacker who can play anywhere across the frontline. With Vinicius Junior making the left-wing position his and Karim Benzema being an untouchable leader in the frontline, Rodrygo was extensively deployed as a right-winger in the 2022-23 season.

It was a decision that paid off for Carlo Ancelotti as Rodrygo has now established himself as a vital asset to the club. He is quick, technically brilliant and showcases plenty of composure, especially in high-stakes scenarios.

In 57 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos in the 2022-23 season, the Brazil international scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka's game is synonymous with elegance. He's a joy to watch on the right flank as he weaves his way past tough-tackling defenders in the Premier League with the grace of a gazelle.

Saka uses his exquisite close control and agility to create space and goalscoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. The English youngster was a standout performer in the 2022-23 season and is one of the finest wingers in the game right now.

In 48 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal in the 2022-23 season, Saka scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists. He has also been absolutely brilliant for England in his young international career, picking up 10 man-of-the-match awards in just 28 appearances since his debut in October 2020.

#1 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah's dazzling performances have propelled him into the conversation as the best right-winger on the planet at present. A combination of blistering speed, impeccable dribbling and clinical finishing has made him a nightmare for defenders.

Salah's ability to effortlessly glide past opponents and find the back of the net with astounding regularity has garnered immense admiration. His consistency in delivering match-winning performances, both domestically and in Europe, further solidifies his claim to the title.

Salah's impact extends beyond individual brilliance, as he contributes significantly to Liverpool's attacking fluidity and success. Despite Liverpool navigating an underwhelming 2022-23 season, Salah still racked up spectacular numbers, netting 30 times and providing 16 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions.

