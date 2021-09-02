5 best Serie A loan signings for the 2021/22 season

Loan signings are considered important because not only do they offer a way for culbs to to dip their feet into the transfer market without much economic investment but also help address short-term needs.

Loan transfers tend to benefit all parties concerned. In a lot of cases, a young or out-of-favour player is loaned out for either playing time or experience, while the club taking him on-board plugs gaps in the team. On that note, let us look at a few loan deals in the Serie A this transfer window.

#5 Alvaro Odriozola

Cadiz CF v Real Madrid - La Liga Santander

Alvaro Odriozola was once one of the most highly rated young fullbacks in world football. During his time at Real Sociedad, a lot of big clubs were monitoring him. Real Madrid made a move for him in 2018 in a transfer of worth 30m euros, the same year they sent Hakimi out on loan, preferring to bet on the Spaniard rather than the Moroccan.

It is fair to say that the bet hasn't exactly paid off. Odriozola barely ever saw game time and suffered frequent spells of injury and poor form even when he was on loan at Bayern Munich. A loan move to Fiorentina provides him with a chance to get regular football in a quality team and stake a claim to Madrid's RB berth with Carvajal not getting any younger.

#4 Merih Demiral

Juventus v Atalanta - Pre-Season Friendly

Merih Demiral's story is similar to that of Odriozola. For years he's been very highly rated, but injuries have meant that he's never been able to get consistent game time at Juventus. This, and the fact that veterans like Bonucci and Chiellini have maintained their extremely high levels, has stopped Demiral from kickstarting his career at the highest level properly.

Now at Atalanta, Demiral will be tasked with filling the boots of the outgoing Cristian Romero. Demiral is a fantastic passer and comfortable in possession, things that are pre-requisite for playing in Gasperini's structure at Atalanta.

