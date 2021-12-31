5 best Serie A midfielders this year (2021)

With 2021 concluding we have reached what could be called an intermission in the exciting Serie A title race. Half of the 2021-22 campaign has been played and no one has emerged as a clear cut favorite. The Milan clubs are placed one and two, with Inter top of the table having bagged 45 points and AC Milan following with 42.

Napoli and Atalanta are pushing in this Serie A race as they sit third and fourth respectively with 39 and 38 points of their own. Juventus are still trying to build momentum given their difficult start to life this season. It seems the Old Lady might miss out on the title for a second successive time.

Some world class midfielders have emerged out of Serie A in 2021

But more or less these clubs in Serie A have remained consistent in their performances throughout 2021. One reason for that has been their strong and consistent midfield which has helped produce crucial moments for these sides.

Various midfielders in the Italian top-flight have delivered on the expectations fans have had with them. Before the second half of the competition begins, it is fair to recap the standout names from 2021.

Here are the five best midfielders in Serie A this year:

#5 Lorenzo Pellegrini

Parma Calcio v AS Roma - Serie A

There was a lot of untapped potential in Lorenzo Pellegrini and the promise of a great future. There were more than glimpses but less than concrete proof. In 2021, the Italian really came into his own, showing his true colors and class. Pellegrini has relished the opportunity to captain Roma and has emerged as one of the best captains in Serie A this year.

The 25-year-old has exhibited his versatality throughout the year playing in different midfield roles. Pellegrini has shown great vision in creating goal-scoring chances for his team-mates. The midfielder is handy at protecting the ball and moves it at an impressive pace to facilitate quicker transitions.

Italian Football TV @IFTVofficial



Yesterday he returned back to Rome & today he was at Trigoria training



His objective: be ready vs Milan



Top professional 👏 twitter.com/AliprandiJacop… Jacopo Aliprandi @AliprandiJacopo



#ASRoma 🔴Lorenzo #Pellegrini ha deciso di tagliarsi le vacanze per continuare la preparazione e recuperare al 100% dall’infortunio. Ieri è tornato a Roma insieme alla famiglia e da oggi sarà a Trigoria per proseguire il programma di lavoro. Obiettivo #Milan 🔴Lorenzo #Pellegrini ha deciso di tagliarsi le vacanze per continuare la preparazione e recuperare al 100% dall’infortunio. Ieri è tornato a Roma insieme alla famiglia e da oggi sarà a Trigoria per proseguire il programma di lavoro. Obiettivo #Milan 🔥#ASRoma https://t.co/owFdgZpe4S Lorenzo Pellegrini decided to not take a vacation so he could recover 100% from his injuryYesterday he returned back to Rome & today he was at Trigoria trainingHis objective: be ready vs MilanTop professional 👏 @LorePelle7 Lorenzo Pellegrini decided to not take a vacation so he could recover 100% from his injury Yesterday he returned back to Rome & today he was at Trigoria trainingHis objective: be ready vs Milan Top professional 👏 @LorePelle7 twitter.com/AliprandiJacop…

In 2021, the Roma captain has recorded 10 goals and five assists in Serie A and has been prolific in Europa League matches as well. He has helped his team by breaking opposition lines and playing accurately weighted through balls.

In Serie A he is among the top midfielders when it comes to winning the ball back. The Italian uses his strength and frame to his advantage. His showings in 2021 have seen him linked with Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

#4 Franck Kessie

AC Milan v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Antonio Conte knows Serie A very well having won the league with Inter Milan last season. If he is weighing his chances of bringing Franck Kessie to the Premier League then the midfielder must have done something right. Indeed he has, in fact, one could argue that Kessie is AC Milan's most important asset.

The midfielder's consistent and flawless performances have been a major reason for AC Milan's immense improvement over the course of last season. Kessie has been a vital cog in Stefano Pioli's team and has only missed three games in 2021.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom



“I guess if he’s going to leave AC Milan as a free agent, he wants more than €8m net per season. It’s a lot of money. I think Liverpool want to go in a different way for salaries too and I think they’re making a good decision on this.” ❗️ @FabrizioRomano on Franck Kessie:“I guess if he’s going to leave AC Milan as a free agent, he wants more than €8m net per season. It’s a lot of money. I think Liverpool want to go in a different way for salaries too and I think they’re making a good decision on this.” ❗️@FabrizioRomano on Franck Kessie:“I guess if he’s going to leave AC Milan as a free agent, he wants more than €8m net per season. It’s a lot of money. I think Liverpool want to go in a different way for salaries too and I think they’re making a good decision on this.” https://t.co/aWGn6cl2e0

A defensive midfielder by trait, the Ivorian knows how to quickly switch gears and is highly influential in the final-third. He is efficient at carrying the ball and starting a progressive run from the back. Kessie is equally good without the ball and is relentless while pressing.

The Rossoneri midfielder is a penalty specialist and that has seen him manage impressive goal contributions. In 2021, he bagged 14 goals and three assists in Serie A.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Aditya Singh