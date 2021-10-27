5 best set-piece takers for Barcelona in the 21st century

La Liga giants FC Barcelona have always prioritized footballing style over results. They are not only determined to win, but they are also keen on winning the right way.

However, finesse and flash are not all there is to the game we love. You must also make the most of set-pieces to win matches and important trophies.

Today, we will take a look at five dead-ball specialists, who have popped up with important goals time and again for FC Barcelona.

Here are the top-five set-piece takers for the Blaugrana in the 21st century.

#5 Ivan Rakitic

Athletic Club v Barcelona - La Liga

Ivan Rakitic was often an easy target for Barcelona fanatics. They criticized him for his lack of dynamism and charisma in the middle of the pitch, but rarely applauded him for his tireless work rate.

Rakitic was not only a capable central midfielder, but he was also Barcelona’s first-choice corner taker.

Dharmesh🪐 @19_Dharmesh_ Life was good when Ivan rakitic used to play for Barcelona.. #football Life was good when Ivan rakitic used to play for Barcelona..#football

The Croatian’s ability to swing in crosses from corners got Barcelona out of many tricky situations, helping the club score invaluable goals.

With the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez in the team, Rakitic rarely got the chance to take free-kicks or penalties. He scored a single free-kick and a penalty in 310 games for FC Barcelona between 2014 and 2020.

#4 Xavi

FC Barcelona v SD Eibar - La Liga

Barcelona’s youth academy La Masia has produced and will continue to produce many footballers over the years. However, very few of them are likely to be able to hold a candle to the genius of Xavi Hernandez.

The former central midfielder served the club with his mind and soul for 17 seasons, winning 25 trophies, including eight La Ligas and four Champions Leagues.

Xavi, who only grew in stature as the years went by, was a passing maestro in every sense of the word. He was able to pick out his teammates from miles out and also set the tempo of the match without breaking a sweat.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes 🗣[ @fansjavimiguel 🥇] | Xavi is the No. 1 candidate and favorite to be Barcelona’s next coach, should the club decide to sacked Koeman later. #FCBlive 🗣[ @fansjavimiguel🥇] | Xavi is the No. 1 candidate and favorite to be Barcelona’s next coach, should the club decide to sacked Koeman later. #FCBlive https://t.co/qQWcxY9g3z

Xavi was not necessarily known for hitting the back of the net from open play. However, his curling efforts from free-kicks were difficult to track for any goalkeeper in the world.

Xavi used to take free-kicks on the edge of the penalty area and delicately place the ball into the corner. The Spaniard netted ten free-kick goals in 767 games for Barcelona. He also converted two penalties in Barcelona colors.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar