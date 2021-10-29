5 best 'slow' footballers in the world right now

In modern football, pace is often viewed as a primary attribute for playing in a number of positions. However, the fact remains that pace on a football pitch is relative. Intelligent footballers who are not that quick can find a way to circumvent this lack of speed with their movement and positioning.

Of course, being pacy comes with its own perks. Watching players storm forward and leave opposition players on their trail is one of the more satisfying sights on a football ground. Teams always benefit from having quick runners when they are trying to break on a counterattack.

However, there are plenty of intelligent and elite footballers who have proved to us that they can perform at the highest level without being very quick. These players use their superior technical proficiency to sidestep their deficiency in the pace department.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best slow footballers in the world right now.

#5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan)

AC Milan v Benevento Calcio - Serie A

Let's start by mentioning that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 40-years-old now. But he continues to be a very dependable striker. The Swede has always been renowned for his incredible athleticism and that's exactly why he continues to keep his levels up, 21 years after he made his senior debut.

Ibrahimovic stands at 195 cms and is one of the most dominant players when it comes to aerial duels. He has never been the quickest striker around but he has always made up for his lack of pace with his exceptional technical ability.

He has scored many worldies in his life and there are things he does on the football pitch that no other footballer can. Naturally, Ibrahimovic has lost a few yards of pace in recent times. But has that affected his goalscoring ability? Not at all.

In the 2020-21 season, he scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions and was one of AC Milan's best players.

Manchester United @ManUtd 👽 @Ibra_Official is from another planet, pass it on 🪐 👽 @Ibra_Official is from another planet, pass it on 🪐 https://t.co/FQ237sYxal

#4 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Sergio Busquets has proved to us over the last decade that controlling a game from midfield has very little to do with pace. The Barcelona man has never been a quick customer. But he is as tidy as they come and the ball is almost always safe when he is moving around with it.

Busquets is now 33-years-old and his powers have waned in recent times. He is undoubtedly one of the best defensive midfielders in the history of the game. The Spanish international was the perfect partner for the likes of Xavi and Andres Iniesta in midfield for both club and country.

Busquets has had an illustrious career and is likely to hang up his boots at Barcelona, for whom he has made a whopping 644 appearances so far.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith