5 best South American footballers in the world right now

South American football has produced some of the greatest players in the history of the sport. South America continues to be a source of talented and skilled players who excel at the highest level of the game.

South American footballers are known for their technical abilities, flair, and creativity on the pitch, as well as their determination and competitive spirit. Many of these players have gone on to play for top clubs in Europe and around the world and have become household names in the sport.

Over the years, South American countries have also had immense success at the World Cup. Some of the most famous South American footballers include Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Pele and Ronaldo Nazario, who have all left a lasting legacy in the sport and continue to inspire future generations of players.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best South American footballers in the world right now.

#5 Thiago Silva (Brazil/Chelsea)

Thiago Silva is one of the best centre-backs of his generation and is still going strong despite being 38 years old. He has had an illustrious career at both club and international levels and is currently playing for Premier League giants Chelsea.

Silva is a defender known for his exceptional technique, tactical intelligence, and leadership qualities on the field. He is dominant in aerial duels, winning numerous headers and making crucial clearances to help his side become sturdy at the back.

He is also known for his excellent passing ability, often starting attacks with well-placed passes to his teammates in midfield. He has won seven Ligue 1 titles, one Champions League title, one Serie A title, one Copa America title, six Coupe de la Ligue titles, five Coupe de France titles, and one FIFA Club World Cup.

#4 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. is one of the greatest South American forwards of all time. The Brazilian oozes flair and is a joy to watch on the football field.

Neymar is known for his incredible dribbling skills, pace, and creativity on the pitch. He is widely regarded as one of the most talented and dynamic attackers in the world, capable of producing moments of magic with his quick feet and close control.

Neymar's style of play is characterized by his flair, technical ability, and his willingness to take on defenders with his dribbling skills, often resulting in spectacular goals and assists. He started the 2022-23 season off on a bright note but his form has suffered a dip since the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In 26 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season, Neymar has scored 17 goals and provided 16 assists.

#3 Vinicius Jr. (Brazil/Real Madrid)

Vinicius Jr. has burgeoned into one of the most exciting attackers in the game over the last couple of seasons. The Real Madrid forward is as elusive a forward as any thanks to his incredible footwork, pace, and flair.

Vinicius can run defenders ragged with his quickness and ability to jink past challenges with ease. He has also worked on improving his decision-making and finishing massively over the last couple of years.

The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided six assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for Real Madrid so far this term.

#2 Casemiro (Brazil/Manchester United)

Casemiro is a legendary defensive midfielder. He won five Champions League titles with Real Madrid before opting to take on a fresh challenge at Manchester United last summer. The move has worked out favorably for Casemiro thus far.

The Brazil international has been able to show the world that there is much more to his game than just his ability to break up play. He has been excellent with the ball at his feet and has astounded fans with his ball progression skills as well.

Casemiro has also chipped in with crucial goals for both club and country this season. He was one of Brazil's best players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. In 32 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United so far this season, Casemiro has scored four goals and provided six assists.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi has effectively settled the GOAT debate after firing Argentina to World Cup glory in December 2022. He received the Golden Ball given to the best player in the tournament after scoring seven goals and providing three assists in eight appearances in the tournament.

Messi has won nearly every trophy he has competed for and despite being 35 years old, he is still going guns blazing. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in sublime form for Paris Saint-Germain as well this season.

In 25 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians so far this term, Messi has scored 15 goals and provided 14 assists.

