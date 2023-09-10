5 best South American players of the last decade

South America and football share an unbreakable bond that transcends mere sport; it's a passion that courses through the very heart and soul of the continent. From the samba rhythms of Brazil to the tango-infused stadiums of Argentina, football is a cultural phenomenon that unites people across borders.

The South American continent has produced some of the greatest footballers in history like Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi and Pele to name a few. South American national teams are also some of the most successful in the world.

These nations also share intense rivalries on the football pitch with the historic clashes between Brazil and Argentina considered the stuff of legend. In South America, football is more than just a sport. It's a way of life, a celebration of identity and a source of joy and pride.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best South American players of the last decade.

#5 Thiago Silva

Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva has awed us with his incredible footballing ability as well as his longevity. With a rare blend of defensive intelligence and composure on the ball, he has been a formidable force in the heart of defence for club and country.

In a career spanning over two decades, he has consistently showcased his remarkable skills, leadership qualities and defensive prowess. Silva has enjoyed an illustrious career and his ability to keep a cool head under pressure has been instrumental in the success of his teams.

Silva is a true footballing legend whose excellence has resonated with fans worldwide. In the last 10 years, he has won seven Ligue titles, one Champions League title, five Coupe de France titles, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

#4 Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria deserves to be recognized as one of the most influential South American footballers of the last decade. His impact on both the national stage is undeniable, with crucial contributions in Argentina's Copa America and World Cup triumph.

He has also played a pivotal role for powerhouse clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Di Maria's versatility, speed and ability to create scoring opportunities have made him a key figure on the pitch, while his consistency and determination have earned him respect in the footballing world.

His journey from Rosario to the global stage is a testament to the talent and resilience of South American players. In the last 10 years, Di Maria has won one FIFA World Cup, one Champions League title, one Copa America, five Ligue 1 titles, one Copa del Rey and five Coupe de France titles.

#3 Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez is one of the most electrifying footballers of the last 10 years. He has impressed fans all over the globe with his unrelenting work ethic and remarkable goalscoring skills. Suarez, with his mesmerizing skills, showed a knack for altering the course of games at key moments of a game during his prime.

His journey from Uruguay to some of Europe's biggest clubs like Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid was a joy to follow. He reaped success at varying levels at all of those clubs and his elite marksmanship earned him a revered place in the hearts of football plans everywhere on the planet.

In the last 10 years, Suarez has won five La Liga titles, one Champions League title, four Copa del Reys, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

#2 Neymar

Neymar is one of the most talented and skilful players of the 21st century. After turning heads with his incredible wizardry on the ball at Santos, Neymar copped a big-money move to Barcelona in 2013.

He subsequently spent four glorious years at the Camp Nou, breaking records and winning trophies alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Suarez. During his prime, Neymar was a force to be reckoned with as he glided past challenges, making scoring goals and creating opportunities look as easy as falling off a log.

Neymar has won one Champions League title, two La Liga titles, four Ligue 1 titles, one FIFA Confederations Cup, three Copa del Reys and three Coupe de France titles in the last 10 years.

#1 Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time let alone the best South American footballer of the last decade. Messi has found success everywhere he went and with every team he has played for. He has won it all and is one of the most decorated players in the history of the beautiful game.

Messi has seven Ballons d'Or to his name, three of which came in the last 10 years. He has also won one World Cup, one Copa America, five La Liga titles, one Champions League, two Ligue 1 titles, five Copa del Reys, one UEFA Super Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup in the last decade.