5 best Spanish players in world football right now

Spaniards have for long been known for being some of the finest technicians in football. The Spanish national team started dominating the international football realm from the latter half of the first decade of the 21st century.

Midfielders like Xavi, Iniesta, Xabi Alonso, Cesc Fabregas and Busquets, strikers like Fernando Torres and David Villa, defenders like Carles Puyol are some of the most recognizable faces in football from recent times.

Spaniards keep thriving in European top-flights and there are several top players plying their tried in the Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga and Ligue 1 among others.

On that note, let's take a look at five of the best Spanish players in world football right now.

Honourable mention: Ansu Fati

Barcelona's internal combustion from the summer seeped into the initial days of the new season. Lionel Messi was not performing at the levels that was expected of him and Griezmann had his own struggles to deal with. That's when the unlikely Ansu Fati stepped up.

The 18-year-old was extremely unfortunate to pick up an injury in early November that has ruled him out for a while now. But until then, Ansu Fati was nearly unstoppable. He had scored five goals and provided two assists from across 10 appearances in the La Liga and Champions League.

The youngster has shown incredible maturity in front of goal and what he lacks in terms of sheer physicality, he makes up for with his technique. He can pick a pass and is a dangerous customer in the final third.

#5 Iago Aspas

Iago Aspas has been tearing it up for Celta Vigo in the La Liga. After just about surviving the drop last season, Celta Vigo are currently ninth on the La Liga table and that's mostly owing to Iago Aspas' exploits in front of goal.

In fact, Iago Aspas has been one of the best players in the La Liga right for a while now. From 13 appearances in the league, Aspas has scored seven goals and provided four assists. That's a direct involvement in 11 goals .

Aspas has kept at it for a few seasons now. He scored 14 goals in the 2019-20 season and hit 20 goals in the season prior to that. He might be 33-years-old but Iago Aspas continues to be trouble.

Iago Aspas has to be one of the most underrated strikers in the last 5 years. He’s so consistent, Always gets minimum 15+ G/A in a mid table Celta team pic.twitter.com/IJ5z5paUmS — Johannes 🇸🇪 (@BigDublak) December 14, 2020

#4 Dani Carvajal

Could you really fault Real Madrid for turning their backs on Achraf Hakimi even after he did a spectacular job in his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund? People are divided on that but the Blancos' confidence comes from having Dani Carvajal playing at right-back.

Dani Carvajal was out of action for a while earlier this season but he has made a solid comeback and has been one of Real Madrid's standout performers over the last month.

The pacy and aggressive right-back has already raked in two assists in five starts so far. The 28-year-old will walk into the first team setup of most top teams in Europe.

It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say Dani Carvajal is as important as Sergio Ramos to this team.



Classic Derby Day performance ❤️ pic.twitter.com/C5KHyq3szG — Madridista (@MadridismoInd) December 12, 2020