5 best Spanish players in world football right now (2023)

Spanish footballers have earned a well-deserved reputation as some of the finest technicians in the sport, particularly in the 21st century.

Spain's commitment to a possession-based style of play, epitomized by the tiki-taka philosophy, has cultivated a generation of players known for their exquisite ball control, precise passing and intelligent movement.

Icons like Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta, pivotal figures in Spain's golden era that saw them clinch the 2008 and 2012 Euros and the 2010 World Cup, exemplify this technical prowess.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best Spanish footballers in the world right now (2023).

#5 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Dani Carvajal was a key figure for Real Madrid in their successes over the past 10 years. However, in the past two seasons, the Spanish right-back looked to be on the decline. He is 31 now and it seemed like he had passed his prime.

But the Real Madrid man has enjoyed a welcome return to form this season and has been a standout performer for Carlo Ancelotti's side this term. He has played with a sense of authority down the right wing for Los Blancos and has been one of their standout performers in the early stages of the new campaign.

Carvajal has scored two goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

#4 Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao)

Athletic Club v Valencia CF - LaLiga EA Sports

Inaki Williams' little brother Nico Williams has been turning up the heat in La Liga for Athletic Bilbao. He has been thoroughly impressive in the 2023-24 season so far and is gradually growing into one of the most coveted wingers in Europe.

He has scored one goal and provided a whopping seven assists in 10 appearances across all competitions for Athletic Bilbao so far this term. Williams has all the traits to make it big as a winger.

He loves taking defenders on and is quite adept at whipping in crosses and making the right decisions inside the attacking third.

He is currently on the radar of several top European sides like Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City, to name a few.

#3 Pedri (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga EA Sports

At the age of 20, Pedri is already widely regarded as one of the best technicians in the game. The Spain international is an early boomer and has been a mainstay in Spain and Barcelona's first team since he was a teenager.

He has suffered a string of injuries in recent years but when he is fully fit, Pedri bosses the midfield realms with ease and grace. The 20-year-old is always positive on the ball and his fleet-footedness and agility enable him to navigate cul-de-sacs rather efficiently.

Pedri can also play in a variety of positions in midfield and is one of Barcelona's most prized assets.

#2 Alex Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen)

TSG Hoffenheim v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

Alex Grimado has been a man on a mission in the new season. The Barcelona academy graduate joined Bayer Leverkusen from Benfica this summer on a free transfer.

Leaving the Iberian peninsula seems to have worked wonders for him as he has finally earned a long-awaited and well-deserved call-up to the national team this international break.

The 28-year-old also registered his first assist on his debut as a starter for Spain by setting up Mikel Oyarzabal for Spain's second goal in a 3-1 win against Cyprus. Domestically, the left-back's form has been incredible and he has been tearing it up for Bayer Leverkusen in the new season.

Grimaldo has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 17 appearances in all competitions for the Bundesliga side so far this term.

#1 Rodri (Manchester City)

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Rodri is arguably the best holding midfielder in the game right now. Manchester City are perhaps the most dominant football team in all of Europe and Rodri's importance to their setup cannot be understated.

The Spaniard epitomizes technical efficiency and tactical intelligence at the base of midfield. Rodri excels at breaking up play thanks to his excellent game-reading ability and athleticism. He is also a technically proficient footballer who can recycle possession effectively and help his teams assert control over the midfield realms.

In late September, after Rodri was suspended for three matches after picking up a direct card in a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, Manchester City seemed to have lost their way. They lost all three games they played without Rodri and returned to form once he was back from his suspension.

That is a testament to the sheer quality that Rodri brings to City's game and there's no player quite like him in world football today.