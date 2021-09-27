5 best Spanish players in the world right now (2021)

Spain has been one of the most dominant forces in football in the 21st century. La Roja dominated the international footballing realm between 2008 and 2012, winning the World Cup and two European championships.

Spain has consistently produced some of the finest technicians that the game has ever seen. The Spanish top-flight, known as La Liga, is known for its aesthetically pleasing brand of football.

Following the passage of their golden generation, Spain have struggled a bit in recent times. They had not been able to make much of an impact starting from the 2014 World Cup up until this summer. They gave a good account of themselves at the recently concluded Euro 2020 and it looks like they're slowly getting back on their feet again.

Spain reached the semi-finals of the continental competition but they had to dig really deep to reach that far. But there are promising signs for the Spanish national side. There are plenty of extremely talented young individuals looking to establish themselves as mainstays in the side.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Spanish players in the world right now.

(Note: Sergio Ramos is not considered for the list as he has missed the majority of 2021 through injury)

#5 Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig)

RB Leipzig winger Dani Olmo is being scouted by Barcelona. Olmo is a La Masia product who has proven himself since leaving the Catalans in 2014 for Dinamo Zagreb. He is now one of RB Leipzig's chief weapons in attack and disclosed his qualities well at Euro 2020.

Olmo picked up three assists in five appearances in the continental competition and was lauded for his performances. The left-footed winger is a technically refined player whose pace, passing and shooting range makes him a great asset to have in the final third.

He is an artist with the ball at his feet, with his deft touches enabling him to skip past defenders with the grace of a gazelle. In the 2020-21 season, Olmo scored seven goals and provided 12 assists across all competitions for RB Leipzig.

#4 Sergio Busquets (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, Sergio Busquets continues to be a calming presence in midfield for both club and country. Busquets was part of the Spanish side that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2012.

One of the most intelligent holding midfielders in the modern game, Busquets showcases great positional sense and tactical acumen. The 33-year-old possesses a great reading of the game and is excellent at anticipating moves and making interceptions.

In addition to his defensive qualities, he is also extremely skilled with the ball at his feet. Busquets conducts play from deep efficiently. His passing range, vision and overall ability to keep hold of the ball are nearly unmatched.

