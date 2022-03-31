5 best Spanish players in the world right now based on ratings

Spain, the land of tiki-taka, has given the world some great displays in football. Over the years, the nation has achieved a lot of success on the back of some excellent footballers who have come up through the academies. Spanish footballers are traditionally versatile and have excellent technical abilities.

Many of the best Spanish footballers ply their trade in La Liga while some also play in foreign leagues.

It's not an easy competition to be in the top five footballers from the nation. However, the next five names have stood tall for their respective clubs and are the best Spanish footballers this season.

#5 Mikel Merino - 7.25

Mikel Merino has been really consistent

Spanish defensive midfielder Mikel Merino has been one of the most consistent players in La Liga in recent years. After an underwhelming time at Newcastle United, Merino made a move to Real Sociedad in 2018. He has been a standout performer for the club since joining.

Merino exhibits good defensive abilities combined with accurate passing. He can intercept opposition attacks, and his passing keeps the midfield active. His role in the transition has also been vital in Real Sociedad's attacks.

OptaJose @OptaJose 1+1 - @RealSociedadEN 's Mikel Merino has both scored and assisted in the same league game for the second time in his career between LaLiga, Bundesliga and Premier League, after doing so against Espanyol in January 2019. Jeep. 1+1 - @RealSociedadEN's Mikel Merino has both scored and assisted in the same league game for the second time in his career between LaLiga, Bundesliga and Premier League, after doing so against Espanyol in January 2019. Jeep. https://t.co/Kg1nsKFTdG

Merino has been a regular this season, having made 34 appearances in all competitions already. Aside from marshaling the midfield, he has contributed with four goals and three assists.

#4 Joselu - 7.25

Joselu has rediscovered himself at Alaves

Joselu's career has taken him to different countries, but his most successful spells have been in his native country. The Spanish forward has been consistent for his current club, Alaves. Despite the overall lack of quality in the side, Joselu has already hit double figures this season. While it may not seem like much to a layman, Alaves' strength makes the feat significant as they reed in 19th position in La Liga.

Joselu hardly looked effective during his time in the Premier League for Newcastle United. However, a move to Alaves in 2019 has seen him rediscover his finishing, and minutes under his belt have helped him. He hasn't been a goal machine, but he has done the job.

The Goalpost @TGoalpost



#TheGoalpostNews #Joselu #Espanyol #Alaves #Transfers Joselu has reached an agreement with Espanyol. They win the race against Valencia and Celta Vigo for the Spanish forward. He will arrive on a free from Alaves at the end of the season, signing a 3-year deal. [ @MatteMoretto Joselu has reached an agreement with Espanyol. They win the race against Valencia and Celta Vigo for the Spanish forward. He will arrive on a free from Alaves at the end of the season, signing a 3-year deal. [@MatteMoretto]#TheGoalpostNews #Joselu #Espanyol #Alaves #Transfers https://t.co/vvTjxn59O5

Joselu has been a regular for his side this season with 30 appearances in all competitions. He has contributed with 12 goals and two assists, but fans would love to see him score more in the coming days.

#3 Ferran Torres - 7.26

Torres has been brilliant at Barcelona

Ferran Torres has had a mixed campaign so far, and a move to Barcelona in January has helped him regain his form and confidence.

He was seen as an integral part of Manchester City's future and started the season brightly. However, injuries and the form of teammates resulted in Torres being dropped to the bench. The need for minutes is why he switched to La Liga, and the move has been a positive one.

Torres is a highly versatile footballer who made his name early on for Valencia. His preferred position is on the wings, and he has an excellent passing range. He is good on the ball and can dribble expertly as well.

City manager Pep Guardiola essentially wanted to keep him at the Etihad but failed to do so. Nevertheless, there's no doubt about his talent, and he is undoubtedly one for the future.

Ferran has played 21 games so far, but his numbers have improved since his move to the Spanish first division. Being involved in the goals hasn't been a problem with nine goals and six assists. He is enjoying a great run of form for the Catalan club and will hope to continue.

#2 Rodri - 7.34

Rodri is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world

Many wondered if Manchester City would be able to replace the aging Fernandinho, 36, as a defensive midfielder. Thankfully, the club found an able replacement before time in the form of Spanish defensive midfielder Rodri. He was acquired for £62.6 million, his release clause, from Atletico Madrid in 2019, but he has been worth every penny.

Rodri has every required skill set for an able defensive midfielder. He is good at positioning and tackling and can intercept efficiently. His passing range is one of his biggest strengths, and Rodri has the uncanny ability to shoot accurately from a distance. His chemistry with the other midfielders in Manchester City has been outstanding, and the midfield dominance has helped his club.

Samuel @SamueIPain #MCFC



Rodri wants to extend his contract, he’s happy at the club. City think of him as a key player. 🤝 Manchester City will open talks with Rodri at the end of the season. They will offer an improved contract that would increase his wage to around £125,000-per-week.Rodri wants to extend his contract, he’s happy at the club. City think of him as a key player. 🤝 #Rodri Manchester City will open talks with Rodri at the end of the season. They will offer an improved contract that would increase his wage to around £125,000-per-week. 🇪🇸🔵 #MCFCRodri wants to extend his contract, he’s happy at the club. City think of him as a key player. 🤝 #Rodri https://t.co/AgE7MaiSlY

Rodri has been consistent across different competitions as he has played 33 games in all competitions so far. He has been at his best and carried on his responsibilities with perfection. He has managed to score three goals and set up one more to help his team's cause.

#1 Gerard Moreno - 7.47

Moreno has been superb for Villarreal

For years, the goalscorers charts in La Liga have been dominated by names from Real Madrid and Barcelona. While there are some names from those two clubs once again, Villarreal forward Gerrard Moreno has made his case. The forward has been a relatively late bloomer but has consistently led the club's frontline in the last few seasons.

Moreno isn't among the fastest forwards globally, but he makes the most of his tall frame. He is excellent in the air and has a lethal left foot. He uses his frame to shield the ball and is clinical with his shooting.

The current season has been injury-prone as Moreno has made just 21 appearances. He has, however, been accurate as he has 16 goals involvement. Out of the 16, 12 have come as goals and remaining as assists.

