The Premier League 2022-23 season has been immense and filled with exciting goals so far.

Arsenal lead the league with 27 points while Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea complete the top four spots in the league standings.

At the bottom of the table, Wolverhampton Wanderers occupy the 18th position while Nottingham Forest and Leicester City occupy the 19th and 20th positions respectively, which completes the relegation zone.

So far, several strikers have performed well this season. As such, this article will look at the five best-performing strikers in the Premier League so far this season.

The Serbian international has been firing on all cylinders in the final third of the pitch and his presence in attack has been immense.

Mitrovic has netted seven goals in nine league appearances so far this season.

The 28-year-old has registered 18 shots on target, which is the third highest in the league so far this season.

It will be interesting to see if he maintains his consistency.

#4 Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

The Brazilian is one of Liverpool's stand-out players despite the team's inconsistency.

Firmino has netted six goals and has registered three assists in nine appearances in the league this season.

The 31-year-old has netted twice as many league goals as any other Liverpool player this season.

Firmino remains a key player in attack for Jurgen Klopp and his intuition in attack is vital for the Reds.

#3 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

The Englishman is arguably one of the best-performing natural strikers in the Premier League this season.

Toney has netted eight goals and has registered two assists in 11 league games so far this season.

The 26-year-old has netted 20 out of his last 20 penalties taken for Brentford and his composure in attack is vital for Thomas Frank.

#2 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

The Englishman has been brilliant in attack and his scoring mentality has helped Tottenham Hotspur so far.

Kane has scored nine goals and has registered one assist in 11 Premier League games this season.

The 29-year-old has netted a goal in five of his last six league games and this is his longest scoring streak in the history of the competition.

Given his impressive form, Kane is most likely to feature in attack for England in the upcoming World Cup competition and it will be fascinating to see if he can maintain his scoring consistency.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

The Norwegian is arguably the current best signing in Europes’ top five leagues this season and his presence in attack has been fruitful for Manchester City.

Halland has netted 15 goals and has registered three assists in 10 Premier League games this season.

The 22-year-old is the second-highest player with the most goals and assists combination in Europe this season, scoring 20 goals and registering three assists.

Halland remains a vital player in attack for Pep Guardiola and it will be fascinating to see if can help the team win trophies this season.

