5 best sweeper keepers in football right now

In the early days of football, goalkeepers were only asked to do one thing - stop the ball from hitting the back of the net. Back then, keepers were not necessarily good with the ball at their feet and simply needed to kick it out of danger when needed.

These days, goalkeepers are a lot more complete. Not only are they adept at making fine saves, but they are also capable of helping their teams build from the back. Some keepers are also trusted to come charging out of their box to “sweep” the ball away from danger.

Under pressure from opponents, it takes immense skill and composure to perform a “sweep,” to intercept the ball before pacey forwards apply the finishing touch.

Today, we will take a handful of keepers who possess the necessary skill set to intercept balls outside the penalty area.

Here are five goalkeepers who can “sweep” the ball away in their sleep:

#5 Ederson - Manchester City

Defending Premier League champions Manchester City seem to be well on their way to their fourth league title under Pep Guardiola.

Much has been said about City’s charismatic outfield stars, but hardly anyone has written home about their unsung hero Ederson.

Manchester City’s immaculate system does not allow opponents to create opportunities at will. And even when they do, they are met with an immovable object in the shape of Ederson.

In 22 Premier League games this season, Ederson has only conceded 14 goals and kept 12 clean sheets. The Brazilian goalkeeper has also been prompt at coming out of his penalty box when needed.

For the reigning champions, the 28-year-old has performed 10 sweeps in the English top-flight this season.

#4 Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have been in impressive form this season. They are at the top of the league table, have won their Champions League group, and are into the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey.

They have also bagged their first trophy of the season, the Spanish Super Cup, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao in the final.

Karim Benzema has produced the goods up top, but Los Blancos wouldn’t be in such a great position had it not been for Thibaut Courtois.

The Merengues keeper has been sensational under the bar, popping up with match-winning saves every single matchday. So far, he has played 22 games for Madrid in La Liga this season, making a whopping 53 saves.

Courtois has also been exceptional as a sweeper keeper. Under insurmountable pressure from some of the best forwards in La Liga, the Belgian has completed 14 outside-the-box clearances in the ongoing campaign.

