Ranking the 5 best tacklers at PSG right now (2021-22) 

PSG are hoping to fulfill their European ambitions and bring home the UEFA Champions League. With the addition of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Georginio Wijnaldum to their squad, they have experienced moments of victory.

The presence of these players has also increased the competition in the PSG squad. As a result many other players have improved their performances to secure their place in the starting XI.

PSG players are playing aggressively this season

Having lost the Ligue 1 title to LOSC Lille last year, the French giants are playing with more intensity and aggression. The stats of the club reflect the tacklers of the squad. These players have taken the risk of getting injured while defending for their team.

Mauricio Pochettino will feel optimistic upon seeing these performances. Hopes will be high in replicating the same success in the big games on Champions League nights. On that note, here are the five best tacklers at PSG this season.

#5 Thilo Kehrer

Now in his fourth season with PSG, Thilo Kehrer has had his problems with injuries. These health issues have hampered his importance in the squad. A centre-back by trait, he has often played as a right-back and given no little to complain about.

The defender has had spells of inconsistency, but overall he fits well in their rearguard and continues to improve. Kehrer has been the fifth-best tackler at PSG this season, having attempted 20 and successfully executed 15 of them in Ligue 1.

The German has only been peripherally involved in the Champions League with all three of his appearances coming from the bench. The defender scored an important equalizer against Olympique Lyon in the French top-flight, coming on as a substitute and saving PSG's blushes.

#4 Ander Herrera

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Ander Herrera arrived at the Ligue 1 giants in 2019 as a free agent from Manchester United. He had to deal with fitness issues and injuries in his first season and was mostly seen on the treatment table.

In the previous season, Herrera started games more regularly for PSG and since then he has just gotten better. Under Mauricio Pochettino, the midfielder has put in consistent performances, is playing on the front foot and seems to be enjoying his game.

The 32-year old is not the tallest or bulked up figure, but his great reserve of stamina helps out with the defending bit. Herrera has made 18 successful tackles from his 27 attempted in Ligue 1 this season. The Spaniard has also shown his attacking flare, bagging 4 goals and two assists in 24 appearances in all competitions.

