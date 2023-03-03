5 best two-footed players in the world this season

In football, two-footedness refers to a player's ability to use both feet with equal skill and precision. It is a quality that can give a player a significant advantage over their opponents.

A two-footed player can easily switch the direction of their dribbling, take shots from different angles and positions and pass the ball with accuracy and speed using either foot.

This skill can create confusion for defenders who may not know which way the player will go or which foot they will use. A two-footed player can also be more versatile and adaptable to different positions on the field.

For example, a winger who is comfortable using both feet can be equally effective on both sides of the field, making it difficult for defenders to mark them. Overall, two-footedness is a highly valued skill in football that can make a player more effective and valuable to their team.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best two-footed players in the world this season.

#5 Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur)

Son Heung-Min is one of the most underrated forwards of his generation. The South Korea international has consistently delivered the goods for Tottenham Hotspur since joining the club in 2015. He even shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mohamed Salah last season.

He is a dynamic and versatile player who is renowned for his dribbling skills and ability to find the back of the net from long range. Son's agility and two-footedness are two of his most important attributes.

He can fire shots into the corner of the goal with both feet and this makes him a particularly difficult player to defend against. The 30-year-old has been a bit uncharacteristically inconsistent this term.

He has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season.

#4 Sergej Milinković-Savić (Lazio)

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić is known for his impressive physical attributes and technical abilities. He is a tall and powerful midfielder who is comfortable playing both as a defensive midfielder and an attacking midfielder.

Milinković-Savić possesses excellent ball control and his range of passing is outstanding. He is also known for his vision and ability to read the game, which allows him to pick out his teammates with precision.

Furthermore, he is two-footed, which means he can use both feet equally well, making him unpredictable for his opponents.

His two-footedness is particularly useful in tight situations when he needs to create space or change direction quickly. Overall, Milinković-Savić's qualities and his two-footedness make him a valuable asset to any team he plays for.

He has scored six goals and provided eight assists in 31 appearances across all competitions for Lazio so far this season.

#3 Neymar Jr. (Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. was in scintillating form at the start of the season. The Brazilian icon is widely regarded as one of the most skilled players of his generation. Agility and creativity are key components of his game.

Neymar's dribbling skills are highly regarded, and he has the ability to beat defenders with ease. He is also a clinical finisher and an excellent passer of the ball.

Another key attribute of Neymar is his two-footedness This ability makes him difficult to predict and defend against, as he can quickly change direction or shoot with either foot, often catching defenders off guard.

In 29 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far this term, Neymar has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Kevin De Bruyne is renowned for his technical proficiency and is widely considered to be the greatest attacking midfielder of his generation. He possesses excellent ball control, vision and passing skills and is adept at creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates.

De Bruyne is a two-footed player. He can pass, shoot and even dribble with both feet and this makes it difficult for defenders to anticipate his next move. The Belgium international's two-footedness allows him to shoot from a variety of positions.

Although he prefers to use his right foot more, De Bruyne has scored plenty of screamers with his left. In 32 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City so far this season, the 31-year-old has scored five goals and provided 18 assists.

#1 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is famous for his exceptional technical abilities on the ball. He is a versatile forward who can play on either wing or as a striker. Dembele's most impressive quality is his ability to dribble with both feet, which enables him to glide past defenders with ease.

He is also an accurate passer of the ball and can deliver crosses with precision using both feet. Additionally, Dembele has excellent technique with both feet, allowing him to score goals from a variety of angles.

The 25-year-old has scored eight goals and provided seven assists in 28 appearances across all competitions so far this term for Barcelona.

