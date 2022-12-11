5 best U-23 players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The quarter-final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to begin and football fans are waiting with bated breath for the most exciting phase of the tournament. There are many players to keep an eye on as it's these kind of high-stakes scenarios that birth new heroes.

It's a dream for any player to represent their respective national teams at the World Cup. It's also a great opportunity for youngsters to truly announce their arrival on the big stage. Plenty of young players have already made a lasting impression at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best u-23 players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Netherlands v Argentina: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lautaro Martinez was Argentina's first-choice striker. However, following their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first group stage game, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni had to reassess his choices.

Alvarez impressed in his cameos against Saudi Arabia and Mexico and earned himself a spot in the starting lineup in Argentina's final group stage game against Poland. Alvarez was arguably La Albiceleste's best player on the pitch and justified his inclusion among the starters with a tenacious display.

Alvarez followed it up with yet another quality performance in the round of 16 against Australia. He scored Argentina's second goal of the game as Scaloni's side won the game 2-1. The 22-year-old is a hard-working striker whose tirelessness has added an extra edge to Argentina's attack.

#4 Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

Croatia v Brazil: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil's gifted attacking department was one of the major talking points heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Alongside Neymar Jr., Vinicius was viewed as one of the Brazilian forwards who could light up the tournament.

Vinicius has done a stellar job for his team so far. The Brazilian attacking department took a while to really get going but with their 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16, they seem to be in full flow now.

Vinicius scored one goal and provided two assists in four appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Save for a relatively quiet outing against Switzerland, he was one of Brazil's most creative and reliable attackers in Qatar.

#3 Jude Bellingham (England)

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The quality of Jude Bellingham's performances and the sheer maturity he has shown with the ball at his feet at the 2022 FIFA World Cup belies his age. But none of it is really surprising to football fans as we're no strangers to the phenomenal midfielder that the Englishman has burgeoned into at the tender age of 19.

Bellingham is as good at progressing the ball as he is at winning the ball back and creating opportunities with his precise passing and vision. The teenager boasts a pass success rate of 93% at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He also scored one goal and provided one assist in five appearances in the tournament so far.

The dynamic midfielder has definitely been a difference maker for England and he is already a leader on the pitch for Gareth Southgate's side. The way things are going, the sky is the limit for this Borussia Dortmund star.

#2 Josko Gvardiol (Croatia)

Japan v Croatia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Josko Gvardiol arrived at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the top young defenders to watch out for. He has arguably been the best centre-back in the tournament so far and has even surpassed expectations with his performances.

The left-footed defender has helped shore up Croatia's defense and the runners-up of the 2018 FIFA World Cup have let in just two goals so far at the World Cup. Not only has he been solid in defense, but he has also been safe with the ball and his distribution has been top-notch as well.

His ability to play line-breaking passes has helped add to Croatia's attacking impetus. Gvardiol is gifted in a technical sense and has arguably been the Croats' most consistent player in Qatar.

#1 Bukayo Saka (England)

England v France: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Not only has Bukayo Saka vindicated himself after the Euro 2020 penalty shootout heartbreak, but he has also emerged as one of England's hero at the World Cup. Saka has been sensational for the Three Lions so far and has three goals to his name in four appearances in the tournament.

He has looked like a real threat to the opposition every time he gets on the ball and has established himself as a starter in the lineup. The 21-year-old forward has shown a great deal of composure when presented with opportunities in and around the final third and was one of England's best performers in the World Cup.

