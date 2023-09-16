5 best U-23 players in the Premier League right now

The Premier League's global popularity is undeniable. It has transcended borders and cultures to captivate football fans all over the planet. Its allure lies not only in the high-octane, high-intensity action it offers but also in the fact that it serves as a breeding ground for some of the most exciting youngsters in the world.

The Premier League houses and showcases emerging stars from all across the globe and this fuels its reputation as a hotbed of footballing excitement. Young players bring fresh energy, raw talent and a hunger to prove themselves on the biggest stage.

This lends massively to the league's thrilling and high-octane style of play. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best u-23 players in the Premier League right now.

#5 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Julian Alvarez's 2022-23 campaign was the stuff of dreams. He won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina and Alvarez also made history by winning the continental treble with Manchester City.

The Argentinian striker played a crucial role in these historic achievements for both club and country and is a superstar in the making. Although he was largely limited to playing deputy to the prolific Erling Haaland at City, Alvarez still managed to make a mark in his debut season in the Premier League.

He scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions for City last term. The 23-year-old also netted four times at the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina.

#4 Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea)

Enzo Fernandez was one of the breakout stars of the 2022-23 season. He was called up to the Argentina squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup but was not a guaranteed starter. In fact, he was not expected to play as emphatic and influential a role as he eventually did.

After their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their first game of the tournament, coach Lionel Scaloni decided to change things. He slowly integrated Fernandez into the lineup and the young midfielder's tenacity, technical qualities and vision helped make Argentina a formidable force, especially in the centre of the pitch.

Fernandez was named the "Best Young Player" at the World Cup. Chelsea subsequently made him the Premier League's most expensive signing in January 2023 by roping him in for €121 million.

Fernandez has impressed at Chelsea so far and is one of the best players on the Blues' payroll right now.

#3 Dominik Szoboszai (Liverpool)

If you ask football fans who has been the most impressive among the new signings in the initial weeks of the new Premier League season, the answer will most likely be Dominik Szoboszlai. Any concerns over whether Liverpool had overpaid (€70 million) for the Hungarian midfielder have been allayed.

Such has been the impact that Szoboszlai has had for Liverpool. Last season, an insipid midfield was one of the main reasons why Liverpool struggled. Szoboszlai has been a welcome addition to the lineup in that respect.

He is an energetic presence in midfield and he has already started winning fans over with his exceptional technical ability. He is a great passer of the ball and is capable of running rings around opponents by virtue of his exquisite dribbling skills.

Szoboszlai is pretty good at taking set-pieces and does not shy away from dispensing his defensive duties either. All in all, the 22-year-old looks to be an inspired signing for the Reds.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka is now widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the game. The young Englishman is one of the most technically proficient footballers in the Premier League. It's a joy to watch him lure defenders in with a drop of the shoulder or a body feint and then beat them with his quick feet and swift turns.

Saka has been one of Arsenal's most prized possessions for a couple of seasons now and he seems to be on his way to greatness. The 22-year-old was in excellent form for the Gunners last term, scoring 15 goals and providing 11 assists in 48 appearances across all competitions.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is one of the favourites to win the 2023 Ballon d'Or. That's how good he is. The Norwegian marksman joined Manchester City in the summer of 2022 and took the Premier League by storm in his debut season.

He broke numerous goalscoring records on his way to winning the Premier League Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe. Haaland scored 52 goals and provided 11 assists in 53 appearances across all competitions last season to fire Manchester City to a historic continental treble.

On his day, he is an unstoppable force and he has kicked off the 2023-24 season in spectacular fashion. In four Premier League appearances, he has already scored six goals and provided an assist.