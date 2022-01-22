5 best wingers in the world right now based on ratings

Football formations and tactics have evolved over time. With the favoured setup transitioning from 4-4-2 to 4-3-3 in the last few decades, wingers have become more crucial. They are now heavily involved in attacking play, which leads to more goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have played as wingers for most of their careers. Despite not being deployed in a central position, they have scored loads of goals from the wing. Having goal-scoring wingers allows teams to be more threatening in attack.

Frank Ribery and Arjen Robben were two of the best wingers of the last decade. Mohamed Salah, Neymar Jr, Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling have been some of the best wingers in the last few years. Neymar’s PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe is versatile, and can easily adapt to a wing role.

On that note, based on ratings (as per WhoScored), here’s a look at the top five wingers this season:

#5 Domenico Berardi - 7.4

AC Milan vs US Sassuolo - Serie A

Domenico Berardi has been sensational for Sassuolo in the last three seasons, and seems to be improving every campaign. Last season, the Italian winger received plaudits for scoring 17 goals and assisting eight times. The 27-year-old has already racked up ten goals and nine assists this term.

Berardi is the only player among the top five in Serie A this season for both goals and assists. The Sassuolo man played a key role in Italy’s European Championship win last summer. Considering the number of goals and assists he racks up, Berardi is easily one of the most underrated players in Europe.

First Time Finish @firsttimefinish Domenico Berardi could be the most underrated player coming into



His stats this season:



30 Games

17 Goals

8 Assists



He also has 5 goals in his last 6 appearances for Italy's national team in 2020/21.

The Italian winger has scored more than ten goals in a Serie A campaign on five occasions. In each of those campaigns, he also registered at least eight assists. Berardi could earn a big-money move soon if he maintains this level of production.

#4 Leroy Sane - 7.5

FC Bayern München vs VfL Wolfsburg - Bundesliga

Leroy Sane endured an underwhelming first season at Bayern Munich. The German winger scored just ten goals across competitions, and was often overshadowed by Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman. Sane seems to be coming into his own this season, though.

The former Manchester City forward has been particularly impressive in the Champions League. He has five goals and as many assists for Bayern in six group games this season. Moreover, he has also scored five Bundesliga goals, just one shy of his 2020-21 tally.

Sane reached the ten goal and ten assist benchmark in a season on two occasions in the Premier League. With five goals and seven assists in the ongoing Bundesliga campaign, he could repeat his Premier League exploits. Sane is the highest-rated out-and-out winger in the German top flight at the moment.

